He added that an additional isolation facility is being set up in Mavoko, Machakos.

He said an isolation facility at the Mbagathi Level Five Hospital will be completed tomorrow (Thursday).

By BRIAN OKINDA

Extraordinary public health measures have been implemented across the country amid coronavirus outbreak, the Health minister said Wednesday.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said the country is well prepared to handle the spread of the disease that has caused worldwide panic.

CS Kagwe spoke when he met with governors to review the level of preparedness for the new coronavirus in the counties.

“It is just a question of proper coordination and standards that we need to set for the creation of the isolation wards and how to transfer those who are infected, as well as reservation of special ambulances for transporting them,” he said.

The preparation processes, he said, are being cascaded downwards to the county governments from the national government.

Local administrators including chiefs, sub-chiefs and the police, he said, should be ready to be deployed in the event that there is need to isolate and secure certain areas.

“We are also working with other players in the international community including the World Health Organisation, the World Bank and the Centre for Disease Control,"

Mr Kagwe said that the World Bank has said it will fund emergency responses in the country.

The Health CS further noted that there are enough protective equipment in the country including at the county level and trainings for health workers on protecting themselves as well as on using the safety gear is ongoing.

The minister at the same time warned rumourmongers against spreading false information regarding coronavirus.