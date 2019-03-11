By SHABAN MAKOKHA

The family of Kenyan-Canadian Derick Lwugi Kivia, who died in the Ethiopian plane crash, says they have lost a beloved son who was their breadwinner.

Mr Kivia’s ailing mother, Elizabeth Chumazi, says her second born son was travelling to Kenya to take her for treatment since she has been suffering from arthritis.

“He has been sending money for my treatment and was coming to confirm my condition and take me for specialised treatment. I don’t know how I will survive this illness without him,” says Ms Chumazi, who was speaking to Nation at her Naliaba village home in Ikolomani, Kakamega County.

Ms Chumazi says the 54-year-old son studied at Naliaba Primary School in Ikolomani and pursued his secondary education at Kakamega School and Chavakali High School, where he completed his A-level studies.

The family says he left to pursue further studies in Canada after a 10-year spell at the Kenya Co-operative Creameries where he rose to become a senior internal auditor.

“My son has been coming home often and he was here two years ago. We had prepared to meet him again when he called informing us that he would land in Kenya on Sunday. We sent his brother, Isaac, to go and meet him at the Jomo Kenyatta International Airport,” she says.

CALGARY ACCOUNTANT

Canada’s CBC news site says Mr Lwugi worked as an accountant for the City of Calgary in Alberta Province.

He was also the founder of the Kenyan Community in the Calgary group, volunteered as an assistant pastor and sat on the board of the non-profit Abeingo Association Canada.

Mr Kivia’s younger brother Douglas Mulamula says they received the news about the ill-fated plane from Isaac who was informed by the airport staff.