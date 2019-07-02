Africa’s and world’s youngest nation has remained unstable despite numerous peace agreements signed between President Salva Kiir and his arch-rival Riek Machar.

Wiper Party leader Kalonzo Musyoka has been appointed as a Special Envoy to monitor peace in the Republic of South Sudan.

The former vice president was appointed today by President Uhuru Kenyatta according to a letter from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

The letter pointed out that Mr Musyoka’s appointment is in furtherance of Kenya’s commitment towards shared prosperity in the region, in general, and to the pursuit of lasting peace and security in South Sudan through the acceleration of the implementation of the Revitalised-Agreement on Conflict Resolution in South Sudan (R-AGROSS).

Africa’s and world’s youngest nation has remained unstable despite numerous peace agreements signed between President Salva Kiir and his arch-rival Riek Machar.

“His Excellency Uhuru Kenyatta, President of the Republic of Kenya has appointed Dr Stephen Kalonzo Musyoka, the former Vice President as his Special Envoy to the Republic of South Sudan.

“The Ministry of Foreign Affairs congratulates Dr Kalozo Musyoka on his appointment and stands ready to support the Special Envoy in the delivery of his mandate,” added the letter dated July 2.

The appointment comes at a time when South Sudan President Salva Kiir is on the last day of his two-day visit to Kenya.

On Monday, President Kiir was hosted by his Kenyan counterpart at state House where President Kenyatta called on the South Sudan leadership to take advantage of current peace in their country to fast track its economic and social development.

Last year November, there were reports that the National Supper Alliance (Nasa) co-principal had landed a role in monitoring the peace process in South Sudan.

This was after it was reported that Mr Musyoka had been appointed as the new head of the Joint Monitoring and Evaluation Commission (JMEC) on peace in South Sudan.

The Opposition figure has in the past been involved in mediation efforts in South Sudan and Somalia with one of his success stories coming in the former country when together with General Lazarus Sumbeyio, he helped midwife the separation of the East African nation from Sudan.