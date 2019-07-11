By ERIC MATARA

More by this Author

Prominent lawyer cum politician Karanja Kabage will be buried at his Mang’u home in Rongai, Nakuru County, on Friday.

His son Kabage Karanja said the body will be transported from Lee Funeral Home in the morning.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui said several national and county leaders including President Uhuru Kenyatta and Deputy President William Ruto are expected to attend the funeral.

ACCIDENT

Mr Kabage was born on September 9, 1949 at Elburgon in Molo Sub-county, Nakuru.

The prominent businessman and Nakuru politician was involved in an accident near his home in Karen, Nairobi, on the night of July 5.

He was pronounced dead at the Nairobi Hospital and it was later determined that he suffered a hear attack.

He was 70 years old.

POLITICS

Mr Kabage was a regular panelist on NTV's 'AM Live' show and had political ambitions for the next general election in 2022.

The lawyer was among the front runners in the Nakuru senator race in the 2017 poll.

He, however, lost the Jubilee Party ticket to current Senator Susan Kihika, who got 273,274 votes against his 51,821.

Mr Kabage then withdrew his candidacy and vied for the Njoro parliamentary seat but lost to Charity Kathambi.

The businessman vied unsuccessfully for the Njoro seat in 2013 but lost to former MP Joseph Kiuna.

He later challenged Mr Kiuna's win but the petition was thrown out.

EDUCATION

Mr Kabage had a Bachelor of Law degree from the University of Nairobi, a Master of Law degree from the same university and an Master of Business Administration degree from USIU-Africa.

At the time of his death, he had been writing his thesis for a PhD in environmental policy.

The late businessman was the chairperson of Pacific Insurance Brokers and a member of the boards of the Africa Reinsurance Company and the Kenya Private Sector Alliance (Kepsa).

Mr Kabage previously served on the boards of the National Social Security Fund, the Energy Regulatory Commission, Communications Authority of Kenya and the East African Business Council.