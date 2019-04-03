 Kasaine's Sh100m cash bail reduced - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Reprieve for Moses Kasaine as cash bail reduced

Wednesday April 3 2019

Moses Kasaine

Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine in court on April 2, 2019. PHOTO | RICHARD MUNGUTI 

In Summary

  • Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine Lenolkulal was on Tuesday hit with the highest ever cash bail term in the country.
  • Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered him to pay a cash bail of Sh100 million.
  • Mr Ogoti also gave him an equally harsh alternative, to deposit a bond of Sh150 million plus one surety of the same amount.
Advertisement
By SAM KIPLAGAT
More by this Author

The High Court has reduced the bail terms for Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine by Sh90 million after he applied for review in the corruption case against him.

The governor was on Tuesday hit with the highest ever cash bail term in the country after Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered him to pay a cash bail of Sh100 million.

Mr Ogoti also gave him an equally harsh alternative, to deposit a bond of Sh150 million plus one surety of the same amount.

The governor had just entered a not guilty plea in a corruption case he is charged alongside 13 others over Sh84 million fuel scandal.

Mr Kasainie is charged with conspiring to commit the offence of corruption, which led to unlawful payment of Sh84,695,996 to his petrol station known as Oryx Service Station.

His co-accused were not in court on Tuesday but were ordered to appear on April 4, for plea taking.

Related Content

Related Stories

21  hours ago

Court frees Kasaine on Sh100m bail

Samburu governor denies Sh84 million corruption charges.

  • 1/1/2019 2018 REVIEW: EACC probes dubious deals worth Sh42bn
  • 20/2/2019 EACC lifts lid on looting in Samburu
  • 22/12/2016 Samburu county official arrested for demanding bribe
  • 1 day ago Governor Kaisaine arrested over graft
  • 3 days ago Counties invest billions in stalled projects