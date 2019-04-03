By SAM KIPLAGAT

The High Court has reduced the bail terms for Samburu Governor Moses Kasaine by Sh90 million after he applied for review in the corruption case against him.

The governor was on Tuesday hit with the highest ever cash bail term in the country after Nairobi Chief Magistrate Douglas Ogoti ordered him to pay a cash bail of Sh100 million.

Mr Ogoti also gave him an equally harsh alternative, to deposit a bond of Sh150 million plus one surety of the same amount.

The governor had just entered a not guilty plea in a corruption case he is charged alongside 13 others over Sh84 million fuel scandal.

Mr Kasainie is charged with conspiring to commit the offence of corruption, which led to unlawful payment of Sh84,695,996 to his petrol station known as Oryx Service Station.