By NICHOLAS KOMU

By JAMES MURIMI

A post-mortem report shows a woman who was found buried in a shallow grave alongside her two children in Nanyuki, died of head injury.

Government Chief Pathologist Johasen Oduor, who led the team that conducted the postmortem examination, said the children were strangled.

The bodies of Joyce Syombua, 31, and her two children Shanice Maua, 10, and Prince Michael, 5, were found stuffed in gunny bags and dumped in a shallow grave at an old cemetery in Nanyuki town last Saturday.

They were reported missing on October 27 after spending two days at Major Peter Mugure.

The military man was arraigned on Monday and detained for 21 days to allow police complete investigation.

Although Syombua's mother Maua Malombe positively identified the bodies before the postmortem, Dr Oduor said that the identities of the murder victims are presumptive and that a DNA analysis will ascertain their true identities.