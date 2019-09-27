Kazungu unqualified for NLC post, say Coast MPs

But in his own sworn statement, he indicates that he sat for his KCSE in 1990 at Kilala Secondary School, hence between 1985 and 1990 he was still in school.

By BAYA SAMUEL

By DAVID MWERE

The appointment of former Labour CS Kazungu Kambi to the National Land Commission (NLC) board is threatening to split Coast MPs.

A war of words has erupted between Malindi MP Aisha Jumwa and her colleagues Owen Baya (Kilifi North) and Teddy Mwambire (Ganze) with Ms Jumwa claiming that the two are enemies of the Mijikenda people.

HYPOCRITE

This, she said, was because the two lawmakers “moved to call for the rejection of Kambi’s appointment.”

But the two has hit out at Ms Jumwa claiming that she is a hypocrite and is advancing outsiders’ agenda in the region.

“I want to condemn what my colleagues purported to say, that Mr Kambi is not fit to hold the position of NLC board member. That was not right and I am behind him and he has my support. The fact that he has a court case does not mean that judgment has been made. No, the case is still in court and we should give him time to work for us while waiting for the verdict,” Ms Jumwa said.

She said that she was also sued and the “case is still in court, let Mr Kambi serve as a member of the NLC. We have so many issues on land in the region and I believe he can do better for us.”

The fiery Malindi legislator, who is also supporting Deputy President William Ruto’s 2022 presidential bid, said Mr Kambi is a nominee of the appointing authority and the leaders cannot purport to know better than the President Uhuru Kenyatta.

QUESTIONABLE

“This is the only position which we have been given. They say that they will petition the President to appoint another person from the region. We already have the opportunity. It is the prerogative of the President to appoint the person of his choice. He may decide to appoint another person from the Coast but not from the Mijikenda community,” she said. “I want to urge my colleagues to stand with Mr Kambi.” The two MPs, and Changamwe’s Omar Mwinyi, in a minority report say that Mr Kambi’s integrity is questionable.

Their position on Mr Kambi is in a report of the committee that has recommended the approval of Gershom Otachi (chairman), Esther Murugi, James Tuitoek, Gertrude Nguku, Reginald Okumu, Hubbie Al-Haji, Alister Mutugi and Mr Kambi as members to the commission and rejected Ms Tiya Galgalo.

On Wednesday, the three MPs urged the House to reject Mr Kambi when the committee’s report comes up for debate next week.

PhD in FINANCE

“The members recommend that the House does reject the nomination of Mr Kambi for appointment as a member to the National Land Commission,” the report reads. The MPs claim that he does not possess the required academic qualifications, does not meet the requirements of Chapter six on the Leadership and Integrity Act,and that he lacks personal integrity which is mandatory for State and public officers.

Findings of the committee raise questions on how Mr Kambi was admitted at Maseno University to undertake a PhD in Finance.

“The members observed that there existed inconsistencies in the information contained in his CV vis a vis the sworn statement of September 25.”

Mr Kambi’s CV indicates that between 1990 and 1994 he worked as a manager at Post Bank and between 1987 and 1990 he was an assistant manager in the same bank.

DEFRAUDED

But in his own sworn statement, he indicates that he sat for his KCSE in 1990 at Kilala Secondary School, hence between 1985 and 1990 he was still in school.

Though Mr Kambi told the committee that he scored grade D+ (plus) in his KCSE exams he did not produce a certificate showing the grade and the name of the institution he attended despite being required to do so.

Mr Baya said documents submitted at the committee show Mr Kambi defrauded the people of Ganze.