By JAMES KARIUKI

More by this Author

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has lifted its ban on Nuteez-branded peanut butter that resulted from findings of aflatoxin contamination.

Acting Kebs Managing Director Bernard Nguyo had said that tests conducted on products impounded at retail outlets found that they were unfit for human consumption.

In a statement on Friday, Kebs said Nuteez had been allowed back onto the shelves following an inspection of all its facilities to ensure measures were put in place so products meet standards.

“Yes, they contained aflatoxin but you cannot close a factory forever. We inspected their facilities and advised them on measures needed to ensure future products are safe," said Mr Nguyo.

"This includes quality testing of all raw materials received and maintenance of strictly high sanitation standards to ward off contamination.”

COOPERATION

Kebs said Jetlak Foods, the manufacturer, had cooperated, leading to the evaluation of its quality control measures during production of peanut butter.

It added that gaps identified with regard to control of incoming raw materials, production process and final product testing had been addressed.

Mr Nguyo said none of the past products will be allowed back into the market and that they will be destroyed.

In January, a Government Chemist analysis indicated Nuteez as unfit for human consumption so the products were withdrawn from outlets. An order banning further production of the popular product was also issued.

On Friday, Kebs reinstated the company’s standardisation mark permit no. 965 for Nuteez, saying it will continue monitoring the "effectiveness" of the company’s controls for the peanut butter through market surveillance, factory inspections and testing.