Kebs lifts ban on Dola, Kifaru maize flour

In a statement, Kebs Managing Director Benard Njiraini said the brands had been allowed in the market after their owners fully implemented the required corrective actions.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

The Kenya Bureau of Standards (Kebs) has given two maize flour brands the seal of approval and reinstated the millers' standardisation mark permits, allowing them to resume production.

Dola maize flour brand manufactured by Kitui Flour Mills limited and the Kifaru brand manufactured by Alpha Grain Millers limited, were allowed back to the shelves following implementation of the required corrective actions ordered by the standards body.

Other products that return to the shelves are Nuteez peanut butter Brand manufactured by Jetlak Industries and the Zesta Brand manufactured by Tru Foods industries.

“I am glad to announce that the companies have completed these process and hereby lift the suspension of the permits for their brands,” Mr Njiraini said late yesterday evening.

The agency had last week withdrawn the permits for manufacturing five maize flour brands saying their aflatoxin levels were higher than the maximum limit, going by Kenya's standards.

Kebs said the ban followed market surveillance and multiple reports from the public.

Apart from Dola and Kifaru brands, others brands that were withdrawn from the shelves were Starehe Maize Meal by Pan African Grain Millers, 210 Two Ten Maize Meal Kenblest Limited and Jembe Maize Meal Kensalrise Limited.

Early this month, Kebs ordered manufacturers to recall seven peanut butter brands from the market citing high levels of aflatoxin.

The agency instructed Trufoods to recall its “Zesta”, Jetlak Foods to suspend sale of “Nuteez” and Truenutz Kenya to revoke sale of its ‘True Nuts’.

Others are Supacosm Products (Supa Meal), Nature’s Way Health (Sue’s Naturals), Fressy Food Company (Fressy) and Target Distributors (Nutty by Nature).

“Their levels of aflatoxin is higher than the maximum limit allowed by the Standard,” read a statement from the agency.

The decision to suspend the permit and order of withdrawal of the products from the market was informed by consideration that the products were contaminated with mycotoxins following market surveillance and testing.

Yesterday, Kebs said the measure to withdraw was necessary to isolate contaminated product and prevent their consumption.

In the statement, Mr Njiraini said the agency had decided to lift the suspension order because the affected brand owners have been implementing the directions given to them by Kebs.

“The directives have included recalling of all batches, implementing corrective actions in order to avoid recurrence such as mandatory testing of every consignment of raw materials being received at the factory before milling, control measures during the in-process, post process storage measures and maintenance of appropriate records under supervision of KEBS.”

Mr Njiraini assured the public that the owners of three other brands are still undertaking the required corrective actions and the suspension of their permits will be lifted as soon as they have completed the process.