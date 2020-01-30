By NATION REPORTER

The Kenya Bureau of Standards has suspended 17 maize flour brands, saying they contain high levels of aflatoxin.

In a statement dated January 29, Kebs said the withdrawal of the products from the market followed surveillance and tests.

Among the affected brands are Dola (Eldoret Grain Millers), African King (African Kings Maize Millers), Unique (Ndosha Limited), ML0 (Bidii), City Corn (Central Afya Bora Millers), Sarafina (Century Millers) and Tosha (Godmesa Foods and Allied Limited).

Also withdrawn from the market are Shiba (Grango Suba Millers), Hakika Best (Halisi Maize Mills), Budget (Karibu Four Mills), Wema (Luma Millers Limited) and Jomba (Machakos Millers).

The rest are Adardere Mupa (Mbaitu Maize Million), Afya (Meru Multipurpose Cooperative Society), Uzima (Sigose Unga Millers), Sungura (Eldoret Grain Millers) and Tetema (Eldoret Grains Limited).

While warning of legal action, Market Surveillance Director Peter Kaigwara asked the manufacturers to ensure their products are removed from supermarkets.

PAST ACTION

In November 2019, Kebs banned five maize flour brands for the same reason.

The five were Dola (Kitui Four Mills), Kifaru (Alpha Grain Limited), Starehe (Pan African Grain Millers), 210 Two Ten (Kenblest Limited) and Jembe (Kensal Rise Limited).

At the time, Kebs said the ban followed market surveillance and multiple reports from the public.

Earlier that month, Kebs suspended seven peanut butter brands and instructed the manufacturers to discontinue production and recall products that had already been supplied for sale.

The seven were True Nuts (Truenutz Kenya), Fressy (Fressy Food Company Limited), Supa Meal (Supacosm Products Limited), Nuteez (Jetlak Foods Limited), Sue's Naturals (Nature's Way Health), Zesta (Truefoods Limited) and Nutty by Nature (Target Distributors).

Kebs said the suspension followed tests that confirmed high aflatoxin levels.