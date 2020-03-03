Kemsa gets Sh12bn for UHC medical supplies

By ANGELA OKETCH

The government has released Sh8.3 billion to procure health products and technologies for the Universal Health Coverage (UHC) programme in the 47 counties for six months.

An additional Sh4.5 billion to the Kenya Medical Supplies Agency (Kemsa) is for basic equipment (blood pressure machines) to be used in lower hospitals (level 2 and 3).

While addressing journalists on Monday, Kemsa CEO Jonah Mwangi said the counties have been given drawing rights and they should start making their orders.

Breaking down the allocation, pharmaceuticals have been allocated Sh5.3 billion, Sh1.9 billion is for non-pharmaceuticals, Sh500 million for Kenyatta National Hospital, Sh300 million for Moi Teaching and Referral Hospital and Sh100 million for Othaya National Teaching and Referral Hospital, National Spinal Injury Referral Hospital and Mathari hospital.

Other allocations include Sh360 million for Gene eXpert machine and Sh820 million for the treatment of opportunistic infections.

“The 47 counties have since been given drawing rights of Sh5 billion and that they should start making orders to the agency for delivery,” he said.

Drawing rights mean that each county has been allocated some amount of money by the Health ministry for drugs based on the burden of diseases and population.

However, Dr Mwangi said that it is a requirement that counties retain their health product budgets and procure drugs from Kemsa as stipulated by the law.

The 2013 Kemsa Act, amended in May 2019, introduced a jail term of two years or a penalty of Sh2 million for anyone who defies the decree.

“UHC is only supporting counties to ensure there are adequate funds for essential medicines and medical supplies. UHC money is not addressing all the health products; counties will use their money to procure health products that are not within UHC,” the Kemsa CEO said.