By COLLINS OMULO

The Kenya Medical Supplies Authority (Kemsa) has resumed supply of drugs to most county hospitals after receiving Sh1.2 billion in outstanding debts owed to them by devolved units.

In August, the accrued debts amounted to more than Sh2.2 billion with some dating back to almost a year.

Kemsa chief executive officer Johan Manjari said Tuesday the agency had collected Sh1.2 billion from various counties by the end of September.

They are now receiving more orders from the counties and are currently processing a Sh66 million order from Nairobi County. “We thank counties that have prioritised the pending bills,” said Dr Manjari.

REVOLVING FUND

The agency only supplies counties that have placed their orders through Kemsa’s Logistics Management Information System (LMIS).

“We operate a revolving fund so we only supply when orders are placed through our LMIS,” he said.

Nairobi owes Kemsa the largest amount of debt at Sh284 million, followed by Kilifi County at Sh138 million, while Kitui and Narok have a debt of Sh104 million. Isiolo, Machakos and Turkana are the only counties with a clean bill of health.

Dr Manjari said they resumed supplies in the capital after both parties reached an agreement on how the debt will be paid.

“A commitment to clear the debt has been shared and agreed upon,” said the Kemsa boss.

RESTOCKING

For the past five days, City Hall has been restocking its health facilities, with 80 per cent of the hospitals now having sufficient drugs.

Acting health executive Veska Kangongo said Mama Lucy, Pumwani Maternity, Mbagathi and Mutuini and other health centres are now stocked.

“The exercise began on Monday, so we call upon Nairobi residents to visit any of our facilities for medical attention. We have enough equipment and drugs. We won’t be required to buy drugs from pharmacies,” said Ms Kangogo.

In the past, residents have been forced to spend more on medicine in private facilities.

PRIVATE FACILITIES

At the same time, Governor Mike Sonko has put on notice hospital administrators who sell drugs to private facilities, saying those caught will face the law.

He claimed that such unscrupulous officials also run private clinics where they refer patients even when it’s unnecessary.