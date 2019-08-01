This position is echoed by the Luo Council of Elders, through Mr Nyandiko Ongadi, who insists that the burial arrangements must conform to the Luo culture, and that Okoth’s wife should not dictate the manner in which he should be given a send-off.

Orange Democratic Movement leader Raila Odinga, who has been drawn into the controversy, says Mr Okoth’s body should be handed over to the family to determine its last rites.

By GEORGE ODIWUOR

By COLLINS OMULO

One body, two burial sites and cremation. That is the story of Kibra MP Ken Okoth, who died last Friday.

His wish, according to his wife, was that his body be cremated, but the Luo Council of Elders will have none of that.

Meanwhile, his mother wants the body buried in her home, but his father’s relatives say that is not possible under Luo custom, and that he should be buried near his father’s grave.

SEPARATION

Mr Okoth’s wife, Monica, and his younger brother, are pushing for the cremation of the fallen MP’s body, while his mother Anjeline Ajwang’ and his elder brother want the body buried at her home in Kasewe, Kabondo Kasipul.

“Our culture requires the wives of our sons to automatically adopt Luo practices,” Mr Ongadi said, insisting that Mr Okoth’s wife, who is of European descent, should follow suit.

The Luo elder told political leaders involved in funeral arrangements to consult with the council, which he said was in talks with Okoth’s paternal family in Kochia, Homa Bay.

Mr Okoth’s paternal family spokesman Raymond Mwai said the MP’s father, Mr Nicholas Anayo Obonyo, had paid bride price for the MP’s mother before they separated, and therefore their son should be buried in his paternal village.

But Mr Ongadi said the council will enquire if the dowry was still binding to enable the paternal family own the body.

Payment of bride price is a sign that a man has rights over a woman. “When either dies, they should be buried at the paternal home,” Mr Ongadi said. However, if the bride price was not paid “or was paid and taken back after separation, Okoth can be buried in his mother’s home in Kabondo Kasipul constituency,” he said.

Mr Mbai, for the family, said after the MP’s parents separated, family members unsuccessfully tried to reunite them.

FIVE-YEAR-OLD BOY

He urged Okoth’s mother to honour traditions and let her son be buried next to his father.

“He might have left a note,” said Mr Mbai. “Maybe he talked to his wife about his future plans. We appeal to the family to tell us where they want their son buried.”

But in what seems like a calculated retreat, the paternal family was quick to add that they would respect the MP’s wishes if he chose to be buried elsewhere.

Mr Okoth’s stepbrother Alfred Omondi said that, while they wish that Mr Okoth be buried in Kochia, they do not wish to fan the controversy.

He claimed his attempts to communicate with the maternal family over burial arrangements have not been successful.

The family further extended an olive branch to Okoth’s maternal relatives to consider their wish.

Mr Chrispine Aseto, one of his uncles, asked for forgiveness from the MP’s mother.

As the controversy rages on, a skeleton has walked out from the former Kibra lawmaker's closet after a woman claimed that the MP left behind a five-year-old boy. It has all along been thought that the MP did not sire any child.