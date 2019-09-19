By ABIUD OCHIENG

The wife and girlfriend of former Kibra MP Ken Okoth could be headed for a legal battle after they presented two different DNA results.

Monica Okoth has disputed DNA results earlier produced in court confirming that the lawmaker, who died in July, had a son with MCA Anne Thumbi. Monica said she had different results and sought more time to be allowed to present them in court.

Ms Thumbi has, however, objected the move, saying, the matter was settled when she filed DNA results showing that Okoth sired her son. She wants Monica’s case thrown out.

The DNA results, filed by Ms Thumbi early this month, returned a verdict of 99.99 per cent.

She wants the matter moved to the family division of the court where she will be seeking to be included in the sharing of Ken Okoth’s estate. Ms Thumbi conducted three DNA tests, locally and abroad, but presented the results conducted locally.

The Magistrate’s Court had ordered that a DNA test after the child and her mother were excluded from the lawmaker’s cremation.

Okoth’s family had refused to acknowledge them as part of the family.

The former lawmaker’s family will get Sh32 million from Parliament, an amount that includes his group life insurance cover and death gratuity.