He wrote about a good day. And good days he had. Until Friday, April 10.

On this morning, literary icon, renowned academic and journalist Ken Walibora was knocked down by a Double M bus on Landhies Road, near the Machakos Country Bus stop.

Walibora, 56, a lecturer at Riara University, went missing on Friday, April 10, and his family had been looking for him. The search ended Wednesday when his brother, Arthur Wafula, found his body at the Kenyatta National Hospital mortuary.

At first, Mr Wafula could not believe his brother was dead and it took a fingerprint analysis at the Registrar of Persons’ database to settle his doubts.

It was not immediately clear where the lecturer was heading that fateful morning. The bus driver, identified as George Muturi, sped off, forcing police to give chase. Nairobi Central Police Commander Mark Wanjala said his officers arrested him in Buruburu.

He was moved to the Kamukunji Police Station — a few metres from the scene of the accident — to record a statement and was released on Sh10,000 cash bail.

“At that time it (his charge) was causing serious injuries (because Walibora had not died), but we waited for the outcome of the treatment after taking the victim to hospital,” Mr Wanjala said.

HUGE LOSS

Nairobi County Commander Philip Ndolo said Walibora was booked in hospital as “an unknown adult” because he did not have any identification document on him. He died while undergoing treatment at KNH.

On Wedensday, police rearrested Mr Muturi after it emerged that the former NTV editor had died. “We have arrested the driver and the charges have changed to causing death by dangerous driving,” said Mr Wanjala.

The suspect is being held at Kamukunji, pending arraignment. Born in 1964, the celebrated Siku Njema author was the third-born son of the late Peter Wafula and Ruth Nasambu.

Family and friends met at his Cherang’any rural home in Trans Nzoia on Wednesday. His stepmother, Eunice Wafula, said she has lost an instrumental member of the family, who supported his siblings after assuming a fatherly figure following the death of his father in 2006.

“We are greatly saddened by his death as he has been supporting us financially. This is a sad day because his demise has opened a window of pain, isolation and uncertainty,” she said.

The literary world, academia, the government, the media fraternity, politicians and ordinary Kenyans eulogised the academic, saying his death was a big loss to the country.

TRIBUTES

President Kenyatta mourned Walibora as "a polished broadcaster and prolific writer whose literary works will continue to inspire future generations".

Deputy President William Ruto said he and other leaders were “heartbroken”. “He was an outstanding academic, ingenious author and a prolific journalist with a charming sense of humour," he tweeted.

ODM leader Raila Odinga said his "great literary works will remain etched in the memories of many”.

Riara University said Walibora, the director of the Global and Language Studies Centre, was dearly loved and greatly admired.

“His teaching and research work have been outstanding,” said Vice-Chancellor Robert Gateru. “We will greatly miss him, as we commit to ensure that the work he had started at the Global and Language Studies Centre comes to fruition.”

Oxford Publishers manager John Mwazemba said the author’s handiwork “was legendary”. “A very sad day, indeed. I have lost a great author and friend,” he said. The media fraternity, where he worked for many years, was left in disbelief.

The Media Council of Kenya led journalists in paying tributes to their fallen colleague, saying the soft-spoken editor will be remembered "for mentoring and moulding young journalists aspiring to broadcast in Swahili”.

WALIBORA'S WISH

NTV news anchor Dennis Okari described Walibora as “good-humoured and a man with infectious calmness”. “I read your set book in high school and later worked with you at Nation Media Group. It was an honour. RIP Ken Walibora. Death is cruel,” Okari wrote on Twitter.

On social media, fans of Walibora’s titles engaged in a discourse on some of his works, including Siku Njema, Mayai Waziri wa Maradhi,Damu Nyeusi and Kidagaa Kimemwozea.

‘‘The Kenyan Shakespeare made us all fall in love with Kiswahili novels," one wrote on Twitter.

And Walibora had a wish. In one of his Facebook posts, while still working as NTV’s Kiswahili quality manager, he wrote: “My wish though is that when I die, my epigraph should read:

“Ken Walibora didn’t live as if he will never die and didn’t die as if he never lived. Above all else, when acts of humility and sacrifice are long forgotten and cast away, my Maker will remember me and unmake all the undoing."