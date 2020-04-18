By STELLA CHERONO

More by this Author

The homicide unit at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations has taken over investigations into the death of author and Swahili professor Ken Walibora following an autopsy that revealed he suffered stab wounds.

Unconfirmed reports indicate that Dr Walibora was hit by a vehicle as he tried to cross a road while being chased by five unidentified people.

The Nation could not independently authenticate this.

"SHARP TRAUMA"

Chief Government Pathologist Johansen Oduor recommended further investigations into Walibora’s death after the injuries on his body failed to convincingly denunciate an accident.

Dr Oduor told the Nation on phone on Saturday that the nature of the trauma on the right hand was inconsistent with what an accident would have caused.

Advertisement

“The wound on the right hand was caused by a sharp trauma. When someone is hit by a vehicle, the wound is usually indicative of being hit by a blunt object. This one was sharp,” Dr Oduor said.

He said there was need for further investigations, as there had emerged another version concerning the circumstances of the alleged accident, but said details of this angle would be handled by the police.

CCTV FOOTAGE

Meanwhile, the Nation has learnt that the police are studying CCTV footage from the Integrated Command, Control and Communication Directorate.

By presstime on Saturday, police at the centre located at Jogoo House had not managed to retrieve the footage, with sources indicating that the cameras along the road were defective.

“We are trying to retrieve what we can get. We could have images of him crossing the road," an officer working at the IC3 said.