The burial ceremony of Sergeant Kipyegon Kinei is underway in Nakuru.

Kenei, the head of security at Deputy President William Ruto’s Harambee House Annex offices, died under unclear circumstances about two weeks ago.

Water Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui described the slain Administration Police officer as a focused person with excellent organisational skills.

Speaking at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru before his body was transported to Solai for burial, Mr Chelugui called on the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) to bring culprits to book.

"In our family we have no past history of suicides and not a single family member has ever committed suicide and the late Kenei cannot be the first one," Mr Chelugui said.

He added: " It is time we end unnecessary drama and detectives get important phone numbers of suspects who were communicating with Kenei before he was killed."

Mr Chelugui said Kenei was a "close relative whom he regularly consulted on family issues."

Kenei's brother Emmanuel Kenei confirmed that Mr Chelugui is their first cousin.

John Chesang, Kenei's father, in a brief address to the mourners at the morgue described his son as a "sharp and focused person."

"We were very close. We had plans together with CS Chelugui, but Kenei is gone now," Mr Chesang said.