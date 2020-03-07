By FRANCIS MUREITHI

At Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's burial on Saturday, Deputy President William Ruto claimed the fake Sh40 billion arms deal and the murder were elaborate schemes orchestrated to undermine and destroy his office and political career.

Kenei, the head of security at the DP's office at the Harambee House Annex, was found dead on February 20, just as he prepared to record a statement on the deal at the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI).

DCI boss George Kinoti said he was murdered and the scene at his home in Imara Daima, Nairobi, staged so it would seem he committed suicide.

At the funeral, the DP once again asked Mr Kinoti to expedite the probe, ensure it is thorough and stop being party to political schemes aimed at 'killing' his political career.

“We want to know who killed Sgt Kenei, when, why and how. It is unfortunate that this young man had to pay the ultimate price in the entire scheme meant to undermine my office but I assure you that those who killed him will never know peace. They will be known,” he said.

“I urge those who are fighting me politically to fight me and leave other people out. They killed Kenei because he was the person who would have told the truth about the person who brought the whites and the fake generals to my office.

“Those executing this scheme to stop me are using all means [necessary[. They may have the system, support and everything [else] but we have God," he said, noting Kenei did not die in vain.

The coffin bearing Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's body is pictured at the family's home at Chamasis in Solai, Nakuru County, during the burial on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | DPPS

QUESTIONS

Dr Ruto wondered why discussions on an arms deal would be taken to his office and not the the Department of Defence as he is not a Deputy Commander in Chief of the Armed Forces.

He said there is no relationship between him and the DoD and noted that this big scheme he is "aware of" will not scare him.

"I am ready to confront it," he told mourners at Chamasis in Solai, Nakuru County.

"Those who killed Kenei can kill me but I am not going [to back down]. Kenya belongs to all of us.

“If you killed Kenei so you can scare me, his blood will follow you [sic]. I am the DP of Kenya; I know what I am saying. I am not a mad man.”

Deputy President William Ruto during a meeting with Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's family ahead of the burial at Chamasis in Solai, Nakuru County, on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

EULOGY

The Deputy President described Kenei as a dedicated employee who professionally handled everybody who went to his office.

“Many people come to the office ... MPs, heads of state, and many others. I did not get any complaints from any visitor and that is why I am saying without fear that he was a professional employee,” he said.

Before heading to the funeral service, Dr Ruto held a closed-door meeting with Kenei's family for almost two hours.

He was accompanied by Lisa Chelule, Nakuru Senator Susan Kihika and MPs Kimani Ngunjiri (Bahati), Rigathi Gachagua (Mathira), Nixon Korir (Lang'ata) and Kamuren Tuitoek (Mogotio).

They all urged the DCI to find the culprits and ensure they are punished.

Members of the public and the police service attend Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's funeral at Chamasis in Solai, Nakuru County, on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

NO SUICIDE

Labour and Social Protection Cabinet Secretary Simon Chelugui, Kenei's close relative, described him as a focused person with excellent organisational skills.

While noting that the policeman did not take his own life, Mr Chelugui also called on the DCI to bring his killers to book.

"In our family we have no history of suicides. Not a single member has ever committed suicide. Kenei could not have been the first one," he said.

"It is time we ended unnecessary drama and detectives got the important phone numbers of suspects who were communicating with Kenei before he was killed."

After Kenei's body was found with a gunshot wound to the head, police said they suspected suicide.

His family denied the report and demanded answers on his killing. The DCI has since ruled out suicide and said he was murdered in an elaborate plan.

Baringo High School alumni are pictured at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru County ahead of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's burial at Chamasis in Solai on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

PHONE DATA

Mr Gachagua asked the Kalenjin community not to allow Kenei's death to divide them and to let investigators do their work.

Mr Korir urged the DCI to interrogate employees of a telecommunications company, who allegedly conspired with the killers and erased data from Kenei's phone.

The DCI told the media that Kenei’s killers used an employee of a telecommunications company to erase the data before the killers, suspected to have been three in number, attacked him.

Kenei's father John Chesang described the death as a loss that brought him unfathomable pain.

“May our enemies’ crocodile tears turn to real tears," he said and asked the DCI to quicken the probe and the media to be careful in its reporting.

“Let us be content with the memories of Kipyegon and have hope in the investigations by police,” he said.

He added, “My son’s blood will never go down the drain. His killers will never know peace."

Mr Chesang also asked the government to reduce MPs' pay and ensure police officers are well paid.

Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei's family and friends are pictured at Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru County ahead of the burial at Chamasis in Solai on March 7, 2020. PHOTO | CHEBOITE KIGEN | NATION MEDIA GROUP

THE BURIAL

The burial service took off at exactly noon, with Kenei's brother Emmanuel eulogising him as the family’s pillar and a man who was full of life.

“He was exceptional in many ways, very generous and a dedicated and hardworking father. He shared whatever he had with friends and family. He has left a huge gap. We are at a loss but we will soldier on,” he said.

Kenei's body was initially taken to Chiromo Mortuary in Nairobi and moved to Umash Funeral Home in Nakuru on Friday.

The Administration Police Service controlled the programme at Umash and at the burial.