Deputy President on Thursday insisted on a through investigation into the murder of Sergeant Kipyegon Kenei who was based at his office at the Harambee House Annex.

DP Ruto's office issued a statement shortly after the Directorate of Criminal Investigations (DCI) detailed events that preceded discovery of Kenei's body in his house in Imara Daima, Nairobi County, on February 20.

He noted that police officers who allowed former Sports Cabinet Secretary Rashid Echesa and other people into his office breached security.

Mr Echesa is being investigated over a fake Sh40 billion military equipment deal involving a US firm known as Eco Advanced Technologies, LLC.

DP Ruto termed access to his office fraudulent and said it was by "crooks and cartels".

He said this fraud and Kenei's murder must be investigated thoroughly.

DP Ruto, through Chief of Staff Ken Osinde, further confirmed that the CCTV footage the DCI played during its press briefing was released by the security department at his office following DCI boss George Kinoti's request.

He noted, however, that Mr "Echesa and his accomplices" were inside the building from 9.38.29am to 10.02.37am.

"The rest of the time the CCTV played at the DCI shows their movement outside the office," the statement noted.

Mr Kinoti told journalists that Mr Echesa and his guests spent one hour, 22 minutes and 59 seconds at the Harambee House Annex.

In a Twitter post on February 20, DP Ruto said they were there for 23 minutes only and demanded that investigators look into the “months” the alleged scammers spent plotting the deal.

Mr Kinoti also said Kenei had been preparing to record a statement that was crucial to the investigation.

Regarding his failure to report to the DCI's headquarters on February 19, DP Ruto said Commissioner of Police Joseph Rop reported the matter on February 20.

He said Mr Rop, who is in charge of security at the annex, also reported that Kenei failed to report to work the next day.

He said two letters on these matters were sent by the Chief of Staff "because of the seriousness of the matter, the obvious public interest and the offices' readiness to assist the DCI in the investigations".

The Deputy President insisted on a thorough investigation into the arms deal and the policeman's murder, saying those responsible for his death must be punished.