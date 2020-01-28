The Egyptian Prime Minister expressed his country’s desire to enhance trade between Nairobi and Cairo.

National Assembly Speaker Justin Muturi said that Egypt has been Kenya's strategic partner.

Kenya and Egypt have resolved to enhance economic and political collaboration to promote closer ties and the African Free Trade Area regime across the continent.

Speaking when he met the Prime Minister of Egypt, Dr Mostafa Madbouly and his counterpart from the Egyptian House of Representatives, Dr Ali Abdel Aal, Speaker of the National Assembly Justin Muturi noted that Egypt has been Kenya's strategic partner since the pre-independence period.

DIPLOMATIC RELATIONS

“Egypt was the second nation after the United Kingdom that Kenya established diplomatic relations with. That highlights the strategic importance that we accord our relationship,” Mr Muturi said.

He called for the need African countries to embrace increased cultural and trade exchanges. Mr Muturi added that intra-trade in Africa holds the key to transformational economic growth in the continent. He met the two top leaders in separate meetings on Tuesday evening.

During his meeting with the Prime Minister at the Cabinet Office, the two discussed the importance of River Nile to the region. They said there is need to avoid conflicts between countries that share the Nile waters.

Mr Muturi expressed gratitude on behalf of the government of Kenya following efforts by the President of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi to mediate in the Kenya-Somalia maritime dispute.

PEACE AND SECURITY

Dr Madbouly noted that Egypt was keen to promote peace and security in Africa.

“It is our desire to see that every African country relates harmoniously with her neighbours, thus our call for continued negotiations towards an amicable solution on this dispute,” Mr Muturi said.

The International Court of Justice has since adjourned the case to allow room for negotiations before delivering its verdict later in the year.

Mr Muturi called for more investments from Egypt, especially in areas of agriculture, water use and conservation, health and manufacturing.