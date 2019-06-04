alexa Kenya Airways suspends flights to Sudan over protest tensions - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Kenya Airways suspends flights to Sudan over protest tensions

Tuesday June 4 2019

Kenya Airways

A Kenya Airways plane flies over Nairobi on March 27, 2019. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

Advertisement
   
NATION REPORTER
By NATION REPORTER
More by this Author

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to Sudan following the "uncertain situation" at Khartoum International Airport owing to protests over that country's government.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, the national carrier said it has cancelled flights including those scheduled for Tuesday night - KQ 348 Nairobi-Khartoum and KQ 349 Khartoum-Nairobi.

"We are monitoring the situation and will advise when normal operations resume," KQ said.

More follows