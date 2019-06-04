By NATION REPORTER

More by this Author

Kenya Airways has suspended flights to Sudan following the "uncertain situation" at Khartoum International Airport owing to protests over that country's government.

Via Twitter on Tuesday, the national carrier said it has cancelled flights including those scheduled for Tuesday night - KQ 348 Nairobi-Khartoum and KQ 349 Khartoum-Nairobi.

"We are monitoring the situation and will advise when normal operations resume," KQ said.