Nine more test positive for coronavirus
Tuesday March 31 2020
Nine more people have tested positive for coronavirus, bringing the total number of confirmed positive cases in Kenya to 50.
During a briefing on Tuesday, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi said 234 samples were analysed and nine tested positive.
She said officials are tracing people who may have come into contact with the patients.
Kenya reported its first coronavirus case on March 13. Since then, one patient has died and another fully recovered from Covid-19.
