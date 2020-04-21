By JILL NAMATSI

The Health ministry reported 15 more cases of the coronavirus in Kenya on Tuesday, raising the country's total number of confirmed cases to 296.

Health Chief Administrative Secretary (CAS) Mercy Mwangangi told journalists that seven of these cases were recorded in Mombasa County, six in Nairobi and two in Mandera.

She said 11 of the new patients were Kenyans and four foreign nationals and that they were among 545 people tested for the disease in the last 24 hours.

She also said that seven were male and eight female and that they were between 19 and 75 years old.

None of them had a history of travel, she said, adding six were in quarantine and that nine were found through surveillance.

Dr Mwangangi also announced that five more had been discharged from hospital after recovering, raising Kenya's total number of recoveries to 74.

With an increased capacity for testing, Kenya has tested a total of 14,417 samples since the first case of the coronavirus was reported on March 13.

Dr Mwangangi said 2,851 contacts had been monitored and 2,121 discharged, leaving 730.

COOPERATION

Several cases of defiance to rules to prevent further spread of the virus have been reported over the last few days.

Some of the offences cited so far are bribery in order to leave quarantine facilities, breaking curfew regulations, sneaking into and of counties despite President Uhuru Kenyatta's cessation of movement order for Nairobi, Mombasa, Kwale and Kilifi and advice against travel, and gathering in public for purposes of socialising.

Regarding this, CAS Mwangangi reminded the country of "a war against an enemy that is not a respecter of age, status, gender, race or religion".

She thanked all the parties that had cooperated with the government by observing the rules as well as individuals and organisations for their contributions.

The Kenya Covid-19 Fund reported on Tuesday that it had raised more than Sh1.2 billion since President Kenyatta established it on April 1.

Chairperson Jane Karuru said Sh917,768,950 had been received in cash and that the value of food and non-food items was Sh370,300,000.



STATISTICS

The coronavirus was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.

Since then, it has quickly spread across the world and infected at least 2,498,474 people, according to Worldometer's tally on April 21.

The total number of deaths was 171,332 and that of recoveries 657,808 as of April 21, while the number of active cases stood at 1,669,334, with three per cent or 57,306 of them being critical and the rest mild.

Worldometer's count showed that the number of closed cases was 829,140, 79 per cent or 657,808 of which was the number of recoveries or those discharged.