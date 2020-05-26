Kenya's Covid-19 cases exceed 1,300

By BERNADINE MUTANU

The total number of confirmed Covid-19 cases in Kenya has reached 1,348, Health CAS Rashid Aman said on Tuesday.

The country recorded 62 cases over the past 24 hours, Dr Aman said in his daily update.

Nairobi, the epicentre of the outbreak in the country, led all other counties with 23 new cases, followed by Mombasa with 16, Kwale with eight, Kajiado and Kiambu with six each and Kitui with three.

The total number of recoveries to date is 405, after three more patients were discharged from hospital, he said.

Fatalities still remain 52.

Nationwide, a total of 64,264 tests have been conducted so far, with 2,293 done in the last 24 hours, said Dr Aman.

