President Uhuru Kenyatta has revoked the appointment of all Kenya Ferry Services board members.

The President made the move following the deaths of Mariam Kighenda and her daughter Amanda Mutheu at the Likoni Channel late last month.

Kighenda and her four-year-old daughter drowned after their saloon car slipped off the ferry.

In a special gazette notice dated October 16, Mr Kenyatta revoked the appointment of Dan Mwazo as Chairman of the Kenya Ferry Services board and Daula Omar, Naima Amir, Philip Ndolo, Rosina Nasigha Mruttu as members.