By MOHAMED AHMED

More by this Author

Kenyans, for the first time since independence, witnessed a military ocean parade conducted by the Kenya Navy during the 55th Mashujaa Day celebrations on Sunday.

Twenty-one gun salutes rent the air at the Indian Ocean in Mombasa as the Kenya Navy conducted the historic parade.

Ferry services were temporarily halted to allow a speed boats show after which the Kenya Navy Ship, Jasiri, fired shots to mark the celebrations.

KN Jasiri, commanded by Lieutenant Collins Owino, was acquired in 2012 and can move at a speed of 28 knots, equivalent to 51km/h on the road.

SPECIAL VESSELS

Also in the parade at the Likoni crossing channel were four vessels including KN Shujaa, which arrived in the country in 1997 and was steered by Major Hesbon Mugane.

The vessel moves at a speed of 22 knots which is equal to 40.7km/h on the road.

KN Harambee was led by Major Faith Hariri Magane, the first female commanding officer

The vessel also arrived into the country in 1997 and can move at 22 notes or 40km/h on the road.

Kenya Navy Ship Umoja was steered by Major Paul Kariuki with the help of Captain Salome Mwikali. It arrived in 1987 and can move at a speed of 35 knots, equivalent to 68.75km/h.

OTHER DISPLAYS

The other vessels included the recently acquired Kenya Coast Guard’s MV Doria led by commanding officer Major Japheth Mayaka.

MV Doria arrived in the country in 2018 and can move at a speed of 35 knots which is equivalent to 64km/hr.

RV Mtafiti was commanded by Major Abel Murimi. It arrived in the country in 2014 and moves at a speed of 14 knots or 25.90km/h.

The Kenya Navy soldiers conducted their parade under their slogan “On time, on target, never quit”.

Coloured troops parade marched past the presidential dais in both slow and quick time as the Kenya Defender Forces displayed its prowess.

Aircrafts including the F5 fighter jet flew around a few meters from the venue.