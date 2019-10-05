Kenya Railways suspends order on foodstuffs

By PHILIP MOMANYI MAOSA

Kenya Railways has suspended the directive prohibiting customers from carrying food and beverages into standard gauge railway (SGR) stations and Madaraka Express trains.

It said negotiations are ongoing with service providers to improve customer-experience. "Kenya Railways wishes to inform our esteemed customers that a decision has been undertaken to suspend the directive until further notice to allow for conclusion of the negotiations," the statement on Twitter said.

The public, though social networking sites, poked holes in the rational behind the order issued on Thursday. Some recommended that the agency should first offer quality services.

"I ate (the food on the train) once, (and I got) food poisoning. I eat before boarding. Chakula chao sitaki mimi (I do not want their food)," Kui Angela recounted.

"By introducing such rules, make sure you reduce the prices of your food they are very expensive," Mercie Oloo advised.

It however said alcoholic drinks remain proscribed.

