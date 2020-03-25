As of Wednesday 6pm 28cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.

A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month has fully recovered, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Wednesday.

“We have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” the President said.

As of Wednesday 6pm 28 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.