alexa Kenya announces first coronavirus recovery - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Kenya announces first coronavirus recovery

Wednesday March 25 2020

Equipment for screening Covid-19. PHOTO | AFP

Equipment for screening Covid-19. PHOTO | AFP 

In Summary

  • As of Wednesday 6pm 28cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.

Advertisement
 
NATION TEAM
By NATION TEAM
More by this Author

A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month has fully recovered, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Wednesday.

“We have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” the President said.

As of Wednesday 6pm 28 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.

“Many more persons, both Kenyans and Foreigners, remain under close monitoring under either self-quarantine or compulsory-quarantine; measures which we have taken to ensure the safety of all our people,” Mr Kenyatta said in a televised address to the nation.