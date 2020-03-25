Kenya announces first coronavirus recovery
Wednesday March 25 2020
A patient who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this month has fully recovered, President Uhuru Kenyatta announced Wednesday.
“We have today registered one recovery of the patients. This is a clear indication that we can and we will beat the virus,” the President said.
As of Wednesday 6pm 28 cases of Covid-19 had been confirmed in Kenya.
“Many more persons, both Kenyans and Foreigners, remain under close monitoring under either self-quarantine or compulsory-quarantine; measures which we have taken to ensure the safety of all our people,” Mr Kenyatta said in a televised address to the nation.
