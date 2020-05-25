Covid-19: 72 more test positive - VIDEO...

By BERNADINE MUTANU

More by this Author

By LYNETTE MUKAMI

More by this Author

72 more people have tested positive for Covid-19, bringing total confirmed cases in Kenya to 1,286, Health Chief Administrative Secretary Mercy Mwangangi has said in the latest update.

These were from 2,711 samples tested.

Of the new cases, 44 are male while 28 are female. Their ages range between 12 and 78 years.

One more person has died from the virus, bringing the total number of fatalities to 52.

COUNTY BREAKDOWN

Nairobi has the highest number of new confirmed cases at 52 while Mombasa has 11 and Kiambu 7.

Advertisement

Isiolo County recorded one case, while Turkana becomes the latest devolved unit to record a case as the virus continues its march across the country.

29 counties have now confirmed coronavirus cases.

In Nairobi, Langata had 21 cases, Dagoretti North 15, Kamukunji 4, Kibra 4, Embakasi 2, Kasarani 3,

Health Director General Patrick Amoth said 34 Kenyan medics have tested positive for Covid-19, but noted that not all contracted the virus at work.

TESTING

Dr Mwangangi noted that there are now 20 Covid-19 testing labs across Kenya, from two testing facilities when it started.

The total number of samples tested so far is 61,971.

There are also isolation facilities in at least every county, with a total bed facility of over 5,000.

11,000 healthcare workers have so far been trained on virus awareness and control.

The government has also received more ventilators from USAID, though the number was not specified. These will be distributed to county health facilities.