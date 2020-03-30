Kenya coronavirus cases rise by 8...

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Kenya's coronavirus cases have risen by 8, with the total now standing at 50 that have been confirmed, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Monday.

He noted that the virus is now being spread through community transmission.

This, the CS says, means the disease is no longer being imported from outside but is here with us.

TESTING

Of the confirmed cases, one was from a sample drawn from the Aga Khan Hospital, he said.

"There are other 14 cases who are in quarantine who are undergoing more tests. I will reveal the outcome tomorrow," he said.

He said mass testing had embarked on 2,050 people under mandatory quarantined, with 172 samples from this group tested in last 24 hours.

Mr Kagwe said that there were 20,000 testing kits in Kenya and that the country is still receiving more.

"We validate them to ascertain their efficacy," he said.

"DON'T TRAVEL UPCOUNTRY"

Nairobi residents have also been urged not to travel upcountry as they risk transmitting the disease to rural residents, many of who are elderly.

Those who have travelled should maintain social distance, CS Kagwe said.

WORST CASE SCENARIO

The government has also painted a grim picture of what to expect in the next month in the spread of the virus is not tamed.

Ministry of Health Director General Dr Patrick Amoth said their preliminary modelling data showed that coronavirus cases by mid-April will hit 5,000, and rise to 10,000 by end of April in absence of drastic intervention.

"However, in view of the recent directives on social distancing, travel restrictions and mandatory quarantine as well as other public health measures, there may be a delay in reaching the first 1,000 cases," he said at the Monday briefing.

FOCUS ON BODA BODAS

In today's update, Mr Kagwe also turned the spotlight on boda boda riders, a popular form of transport in Kenya's rural and urban areas.

He noted that new measures will be imposed on the sector, while urging them to only carry one passenger and wear masks.