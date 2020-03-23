Kenya coronavirus cases rise to 16 ...

By NASIBO KABALE

Kenya has confirmed one more coronavirus case, bringing the total tally to 16 in the country, Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe has said on Monday.

The latest case is a close contact of one of the 8 newly reported cases, with Mr Kagwe saying 646 persons have been traced so far.

96 of these cases have been released after completing the mandatory 14-day follow up period, while 550 remain on the follow up list.

He also re-iterated that all passengers coming into the country between now and Wednesday, when all flights except cargo will be halted, must quarantine.

"They will be given a choice at the airport from tonight. Wherever they go, there will be in each facility Ministry of Health officials and security personnel...They are not prisoners, we just want to ensure security. We are training hotel staff to not expose themselves unnecessarily," he added.

He also urged Kenyans not to stigmatise the new arrivals just because they travelled into the country, pointing out that none of them had tested positive.

"They are simply protecting themselves and Kenyans . It is a measure we have to take."