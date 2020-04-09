By NASIBO KABALE

Kenya on Thursday recorded five more cases of the Covid-19 disease, raising its total number to 184.

In the daily update by Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe, the government said three of the new patients are Kenyans and the others foreign nationals.

Mr Kagwe said three had travelled from Tanzania, the United Kingdom and the United Arab Emirates.

Three of the five cases were recorded in Nairobi and the others in Mombasa, he said, adding only one of the patients had been in quarantine.

The CS said the five positive cases were recorded after the testing of 308 samples.

He also reported that a patient had died in Mombasa, raising Kenya's death toll to seven, and that the number of recoveries stood at 13.

Mr Kagwe further said three of the five new patients are male while two are female.

In terms of the age distribution of all the 184 cases, he said three were below 15 years old, 49 in the age 15-29 group, 119 in the age 30-59 group and 13 above age 60.

One hundred and seven of them are male while 77 are female.

While detailing the patients' ages in its press briefing on Wednesday, the ministry appealed to the public to adhere to the government's directive on preventing spread of the disease.

"Looking at age distribution, the coronavirus disease is affecting the more productive members of our society. This means we need to take charge and observe the interventions put in place," Health Chief Administrative Secretary, Dr Mercy Mwangangi said.

Regarding contact tracing, the ministry said 2,046 people were monitored and 1,448 discharged, and that 598 were under follow-up.

It further said that closure of the quarantine facilities at Trademark and Hill Park hotels and said all other mandatory quarantine centres would be shut by the end of the week.

"Out of the 2,050 people admitted in quarantine facilities, 880 have been discharged," the ministry explained.

The Covid-19 disease has killed at least 89,418 people worldwide since it was first reported in Wuhan, China, on December 31, 2019.