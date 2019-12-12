Uhuru leads Kenyans in marking 56th Jamhuri Day
Thursday December 12 2019
President Uhuru Kenyatta is leading the nation in marking 56 years since Kenya became a republic.
The national celebrations are being held at Nairobi’s Nyayo Stadium with Kenyans in other parts of the country gathering in various places to mark the day.
Deputy President William Ruto and ODM leader Raila Odinga are among prominent Kenyans attending the celebrations in Nairobi.
Jamhuri Day commemorates the day Kenya became a republic on December 12, 1964.