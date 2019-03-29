By AMOS NGAIRA

Talk of staying power. In a city where bars lose their appeal within a few months of opening their doors, thanks to restless patrons, these ones have stood the test of time and outlasted newer and swankier ones by decades. They have been around for so long, they have become landmarks.

Most of these long-surviving clubs are strategically located near major bus stops in urban centres, or near busy road intersections.

One of the most notable ones is Sabina Joy Club, formerly known as Karumaindo. It is located at the Ambassadeur Hotel stage on Moi Avenue in downtown Nairobi.

SABINA JOY

The mention of Sabina Joy tends to elicit knowing smiles.

For a long time it has been associated with ladies of the night, the place where many men in search of “adult” entertainment gravitate towards.

But upon realising that not all men who walk in are looking for illicit sex, the club’s management has since spruced it up, with cosy lounges and TVs put up specially for screening of the English Premier League football games. It is popular with low and middle-income patrons.

MARKED CHANGE

Since its refurbishment a few years ago, there has been a marked change in the kind of clientele who patronise the club, with a younger mob coming in, attracted by the live football coverage.

“We are open 24 hours. We close only during the General Election,” said a supervisor at the club.

Veteran musician Laban Juma Toto, who began his music career in Nairobi in the late 1960s, was a regular customer at the entertainment spot, then known as Karumaindo Nightclub.

“It was the ideal spot for those who worked late, or those, who, for whatever reason, were unable to make their way home,” he says.

GARDEN SQUARE BAR

Another notable social spot in the central business district is the legendary Garden Square Bar and Restaurant on City Hall Way.

It is located between City Hall and KICC and has been in existence since the early 1970s, and once featured live bands. Today, however, it is now known as a meeting place for those planning funerals and weddings.

At the opposite end of the Ambassadeur Stage on Tom Mboya are two other late night pubs — Eureka and Batis Club, which, like Sabina Joy, are popular with night revellers.

FAITHFUL CLIENTELE

Eureka Club, which is next to Eureka Hotel, has been in business for more than two decades, thanks to a faithful clientele.

Further down on Tom Mboya Street are two other enduring drinking spots, Magomano Bar and Restaurant and Mercury Hotel. The former now incorporates clothing stalls on the ground floor, and is popular with small-scale traders.

Mercury Hotel (facing the Gill House stage) has been a long-time favourite drinking spot for the middle class workers in the CBD. Regular patrons of the hotel identify it with its initial “Mercury Hotel ambience”.

Similarly, in what has been known as the ‘Rwathia Square’, two other timeless pubs still stand strong — Njogui-ini and Terrace Hotel, located on Ronald Ngala Street.

Most of the adjacent businesses long since changed ownership.

MATATU STAGE

A short distance from Tusker Bus stage, they are ideal for patrons who board matatus home there, as matatu crew and small-scale traders that operate in the vicinity. If you recall, this is also the area that once housed the infamous Imani Day and Nightclub, a brothel on Ronald Ngala street.

Timboroa Hotel on Sheikh Karume Road has, for almost four decades, been favoured meeting spot for recording artistes popularly referred to as the “River Road musicians”.

Anyone planning to do a jam session recording could easily visit the hotel to meet tens of accomplished instrumentalists to hire for recording. Others are Rwathia Bar and the Kericho East on River Road.

100 YEARS OLD

In Mombasa The AC De Souza Bar (Kilindini Baraka) on Machakos street reputed to be over 100 years old is arguably one of the most outstanding landmarks at the Coast. Others are Magongo Night Club in Changamwe, Saba Saba Bar and Restaurant and Athusi Bar and Restaurant both on Ronald Ngala Road. Also the Makuli Fagia Club in Mombasa.

In Nairobi the Athusi Bar and Restaurant has also been a favourite spot for social gatherings.

Mombasa is also known for Florida and Casablanca nightclubs in the town centre, while Thika, which is home to some of the top musicians from central Kenya, has Rwa Mbogo and Fulilia Bars.

NEVER-SAY-DIE PUBS

Speaking to the Nation early this week, Benga star Timona Mburu said he grew up seeing some of these never-say-die pubs.

In Murang’a Town, one of the most nostalgic spots is Mahesh Bar, which the legendary singer Joseph Kamaru refers to in his household song, “Muhiki wa Mikosi”.

In Nakuru Town, Pivot Hotel stands out as one of the longest surviving spots having been established in 1972. It is now mostly associated with food and accommodation. It is a sister hotel to the Kunste Hotel, now one of the most prominent in Nakuru. Others here include the Summerland, Club Dimples and Taidys Club.

Eldoret town boasts the White Castle, Wagon Wheel and Country Inn, some of the longest surviving entertainment spots.