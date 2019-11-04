Kenya's population census results at a glance
The provisional report for the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census was released on Monday, indicating a population growth of nine million since the exercise was last carried out 10 years ago.
The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which released the report, said the enumeration was successfully conducted from the night of August 24 to 31.
A mop-up followed from September 1-2 to cover those who were not counted the first time.
KNBS said Kenya's population is 47,564,296, with 23,548,056 males and 24,014,716 females. A total of 1,524 are intersex.
COUNTIES BREAKDOWN
Most populous:
Nairobi - 4,397,073 of which 2,192,452 are males and 2,204,376 females.
Nakuru - 2,162,202 of which 1,077,272 are males 1,084,835 females.
Kiambu - 2,417,735 of which 1,187,146 are males 1,230,454 females
Kakamega - 1,867,579 of which 897,133 are males and 970,406 females
Bungoma - 1,670,570 of which 812,146 are males 858,389 females
Meru - 1,545,714 of which 767,698 are males 777,975 females
Kilifi - 1,453,787 of which 704,089 are males 749,673 females
Machakos - 1,421,932 of which 710,707 are males 711,191 females
Kisii - 1,266,860 of which 605,784 are males 661,038 females
Mombasa - 1,208,333 of which 610,257 are males 598,046 females
Least populous:
Lamu - 143,920 of which 76,103 are males, 67,813 females
Isiolo - 268,002 of which 139,510 are males 128,483 females
Samburu - 310,327 of which 156,774 are males 153,546 females
Tana River - 315,943 of which 158,550 are males, 157,391 females
Taita Taveta -340,671 of which 173,337 are males, 167,327 females
Tharaka-Nithi - 393,177 of which 193,764 are males, 199,406 are females
Elgeyo Marakwet - 454,480 of which 227,317 are males, 227,151 are females
Marsabit - 459,785 of which 243,548 are males and 216,219 females
Laikipia - 518,560 of which 259,440 are males and 259,102 females
Vihiga - 590,013 of which 283,678 are males, 306,323 females
INTERSEX
Most populous counties:
Nairobi county-245
Kiambu – 135
Nakuru - 95
Wajir – 49
Meru - 41
Kakamega -40
Kajiado – 38
Kisii - 38
Mandera -37
Bungoma – 35
Migori - 35
Least populous counties:
Tana River - 2
Lamu - 4
Taita/Taveta - 7
Samburu - 7
Tharaka-Nithi - 7
Isiolo - 9
Vihiga – 12
Elgeyo Marakwet - 12
Nyamira - 13
Baringo – 13
HOUSEHOLDS
Average household size by county
Most populous:
Mandera - 6.9
Wajir - 6.1
Garissa - 5.9
Marsabit - 5.8
Turkana - 5.6
Least populous:
Nairobi City - 2.9
Kiambu - 3.0
Kirinyaga - 3.0
Nyeri - 3.0
Mombasa - 3.1
LAND AREA
Distribution of population by land area and population density by county per square kilometer
Most populous:
Nairobi City - 6,247
Mombasa - 5,495
Vihiga - 1,047
Kisii - 958
Kiambu – 952
Nyamira - 675
Kakamega - 618
Kisumu - 554
Bungoma - 552
Busia - 527
Least populous:
Marsabit – 6
Tana River - 8
Isiolo - 11
Turkana – 14
Wajir - 14
Samburu – 15
Taita/Taveta - 20
Lamu - 23
Mandera - 33
Kitui - 37