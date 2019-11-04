By CLAIRE WASILWA

The provisional report for the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census was released on Monday, indicating a population growth of nine million since the exercise was last carried out 10 years ago.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which released the report, said the enumeration was successfully conducted from the night of August 24 to 31.

A mop-up followed from September 1-2 to cover those who were not counted the first time.

KNBS said Kenya's population is 47,564,296, with 23,548,056 males and 24,014,716 females. A total of 1,524 are intersex.

COUNTIES BREAKDOWN

Most populous:

Nairobi - 4,397,073 of which 2,192,452 are males and 2,204,376 females.

Nakuru - 2,162,202 of which 1,077,272 are males 1,084,835 females.

Kiambu - 2,417,735 of which 1,187,146 are males 1,230,454 females

Kakamega - 1,867,579 of which 897,133 are males and 970,406 females

Bungoma - 1,670,570 of which 812,146 are males 858,389 females

Meru - 1,545,714 of which 767,698 are males 777,975 females

Kilifi - 1,453,787 of which 704,089 are males 749,673 females

Machakos - 1,421,932 of which 710,707 are males 711,191 females

Kisii - 1,266,860 of which 605,784 are males 661,038 females

Mombasa - 1,208,333 of which 610,257 are males 598,046 females

Least populous:

Lamu - 143,920 of which 76,103 are males, 67,813 females

Isiolo - 268,002 of which 139,510 are males 128,483 females

Samburu - 310,327 of which 156,774 are males 153,546 females

Tana River - 315,943 of which 158,550 are males, 157,391 females

Taita Taveta -340,671 of which 173,337 are males, 167,327 females

Tharaka-Nithi - 393,177 of which 193,764 are males, 199,406 are females

Elgeyo Marakwet - 454,480 of which 227,317 are males, 227,151 are females

Marsabit - 459,785 of which 243,548 are males and 216,219 females

Laikipia - 518,560 of which 259,440 are males and 259,102 females

Vihiga - 590,013 of which 283,678 are males, 306,323 females

INTERSEX

Most populous counties:

Nairobi county-245

Kiambu – 135

Nakuru - 95

Wajir – 49

Meru - 41

Kakamega -40

Kajiado – 38

Kisii - 38

Mandera -37

Bungoma – 35

Migori - 35

Least populous counties:

Tana River - 2

Lamu - 4

Taita/Taveta - 7

Samburu - 7

Tharaka-Nithi - 7

Isiolo - 9

Vihiga – 12

Elgeyo Marakwet - 12

Nyamira - 13

Baringo – 13

HOUSEHOLDS

Average household size by county

Most populous:

Mandera - 6.9

Wajir - 6.1

Garissa - 5.9

Marsabit - 5.8

Turkana - 5.6

Least populous:

Nairobi City - 2.9

Kiambu - 3.0

Kirinyaga - 3.0

Nyeri - 3.0

Mombasa - 3.1

LAND AREA

Distribution of population by land area and population density by county per square kilometer

Most populous:

Nairobi City - 6,247

Mombasa - 5,495

Vihiga - 1,047

Kisii - 958

Kiambu – 952

Nyamira - 675

Kakamega - 618

Kisumu - 554

Bungoma - 552

Busia - 527

Least populous: