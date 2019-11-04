alexa Kenya's population census results at a glance - Daily Nation
Kenya's population census results at a glance

Monday November 4 2019

KNBS boss

Zachary Mwangi, Director-General of the Kenya National Bureau of Statistics, as pictured at the KICC in Nairobi on April 25, 2019. PHOTO | SALATON NJAU | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which released the report, said the enumeration was successfully conducted from the night of August 24 to 31.
  • KNBS said Kenya's population is 47,564,296, with 23,548,056 males and 24,014,716 females. A total of 1,524 are intersex.
By CLAIRE WASILWA
The provisional report for the 2019 Kenya Population and Housing Census was released on Monday, indicating a population growth of nine million since the exercise was last carried out 10 years ago.

The Kenya National Bureau of Statistics (KNBS), which released the report, said the enumeration was successfully conducted from the night of August 24 to 31.

A mop-up followed from September 1-2 to cover those who were not counted the first time.

KNBS said Kenya's population is 47,564,296, with 23,548,056 males and 24,014,716 females. A total of 1,524 are intersex.

COUNTIES BREAKDOWN

Most populous:

  • Nairobi - 4,397,073 of which 2,192,452 are males and 2,204,376 females.

  • Nakuru - 2,162,202 of which 1,077,272 are males 1,084,835 females.

  • Kiambu - 2,417,735 of which  1,187,146 are males  1,230,454 females

  • Kakamega - 1,867,579 of which 897,133 are males and 970,406 females

  • Bungoma - 1,670,570 of which 812,146 are males  858,389 females

  • Meru - 1,545,714 of which 767,698 are males 777,975 females

  • Kilifi - 1,453,787 of which 704,089 are males 749,673  females

  • Machakos - 1,421,932 of which 710,707 are males 711,191 females

  • Kisii - 1,266,860 of which  605,784 are males 661,038 females

  • Mombasa - 1,208,333 of which 610,257 are males  598,046 females

Least populous:

  • Lamu - 143,920 of which 76,103  are males, 67,813 females

  • Isiolo - 268,002 of which 139,510 are males 128,483 females

  • Samburu - 310,327 of which 156,774 are males 153,546 females

  • Tana River - 315,943 of which 158,550 are males, 157,391 females

  • Taita Taveta -340,671 of which 173,337 are males, 167,327 females

  • Tharaka-Nithi - 393,177 of which 193,764 are males, 199,406 are females

  • Elgeyo Marakwet - 454,480 of which 227,317 are males, 227,151 are females

  • Marsabit - 459,785 of which 243,548 are males and 216,219 females

  • Laikipia - 518,560 of which 259,440 are males and 259,102 females

  • Vihiga - 590,013 of which 283,678  are males, 306,323 females

INTERSEX

Most populous counties:

  • Nairobi county-245

  • Kiambu – 135

  • Nakuru - 95

  • Wajir – 49

  • Meru - 41

  • Kakamega -40

  • Kajiado – 38

  • Kisii - 38

  • Mandera -37

  • Bungoma – 35

  • Migori - 35

Least populous counties:

  • Tana River - 2

  • Lamu -   4 

  • Taita/Taveta - 7

  • Samburu - 7

  • Tharaka-Nithi - 7

  • Isiolo - 9

  • Vihiga – 12

  • Elgeyo Marakwet - 12

  • Nyamira - 13

  • Baringo – 13

HOUSEHOLDS

Average household size by county

Most populous:

  • Mandera - 6.9

  • Wajir - 6.1

  • Garissa - 5.9

  • Marsabit - 5.8

  • Turkana - 5.6

Least populous:

  • Nairobi City - 2.9

  • Kiambu - 3.0

  • Kirinyaga - 3.0

  • Nyeri - 3.0

  • Mombasa - 3.1

LAND AREA

Distribution of population by land area and population density by county per square kilometer

Most populous:

  • Nairobi City - 6,247

  • Mombasa - 5,495

  • Vihiga - 1,047

  • Kisii - 958

  • Kiambu – 952

  • Nyamira - 675

  • Kakamega - 618 

  • Kisumu - 554        

  • Bungoma - 552  

  • Busia - 527

Least populous:

  • Marsabit – 6

  • Tana River - 8

  • Isiolo - 11

  • Turkana – 14

  • Wajir - 14

  • Samburu – 15

  • Taita/Taveta - 20

  • Lamu - 23

  • Mandera - 33

  • Kitui - 37