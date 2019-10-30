In August, the AU endorsed Kenya for the seat after it defeated Djibouti with 37 votes against 13.

By IBRAHIM ORUKO

Kenya will launch the campaign for its candidacy for a non-permanent seat at the UN Security Council (UNSC) on November 7 President Uhuru Kenyatta has announced.

The launch will be done in New York City and will be presided over by the Foreign Affairs CS Monica Juma.

The President made the revelations in a speech to the 18th Summit of Heads of State and Government of the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) in Baku, Azerbaijan, on Saturday.

“Following Kenya’s endorsement by the African Union, my Foreign Minister Monica Juma will officially launch Kenya’s candidature for the UNSC non-permanent seat on November 7,” the President said in a speech read on his behalf by CAS Ababu Namwamba.

The President urged NAM member states to support Kenya’s bid noting that that would be one of way of endorsing the consensus and ruled based decision by the AU.

However, after initially conceding defeat the Horn of Africa country turned rescinded its earlier decision to respect the AU’s vote endorsing Kenya’s candidature for the UN Security Council seat.

Djibouti announced will continue to vie for the non-permanent seat, by taking the campaign directly to the UN member states.

“Djibouti reaffirms its decision to continue its bid to secure a seat at the Security Council for the period 2021-2022. We thank all UN member states that have formally expressed to support Djibouti,” Djibouti’s Permanent Representative to the UN Mohamed Siad Doualeh said.

However, in his address to the delegates in Baku, President Kenyatta urged member states to the Non-Aligned Movement (NAM) to support the consensus and ruled-based decision by the AU that endorsed Kenya.

Traditionally, the AU has often reached these decisions through consensus but Nairobi and Djibouti failed to agree on who should step down.

“Kenya has a unique pedigree and experience that will add value to the Security Council in its efforts to address contemporary threats to the world while also offering opportunity to help pursue UN reforms to secure greater space for the global south,” President Kenyatta said.

He said Kenya continues to join to support peace keeping and stabilisation efforts, a role the President said is a manifestation of Kenya’s collective duty

The head of state focused his message in Kenya role in the peace keeping across the world, reminding the gathering that Kenya is always ready to join peace efforts to bring relief and to the suffering and distressed.

He cited the recent peaceful transition in DR Congo, Kenya peace efforts in Somalia, South Sudan and the Sudan which Kenya has taken a lead role in pursuit of peace and stability.

Similarly, Kenya had lent a hand in when Cyclone Idai swept through Mozambique and cyclone Tornado hit Cuba and Dominican republican as example of Kenya’s peace efforts around the work.