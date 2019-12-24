By BRUHAN MAKONG

Kenya has received food aid valued at approximately Sh340 million from the United States government in support of its efforts to address food insecurity in the country.

The country has been experiencing perennial drought which has resulted in shortage of food in some regions.

The US, through the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Office of Food for Peace (FFP), announced the arrival of 18,300 metric tons of food assistance at the Mombasa port.

Over 390,000 beneficiaries from nine arid counties are expected to benefit from the aid which will be distributed by WFP through the support of the US government.

The targeted counties are Turkana, Baringo, Marsabit, Isiolo, Samburu, Mandera, Wajir, Garissa and Tana River.

FOOD SECURITY

The food aid is part of the larger US government support to Kenya for food security relief and long-term resilience building among vulnerable Kenyans which in 2019 totalled almost Sh10.2 billion.

According to the US government, the food assistance reflects its strong commitment to the health and food security of Kenyans.

“The United States is committed to addressing the needs of Kenyans suffering as a result of devastating drought and severe food insecurity in the northern and eastern regions of the country," said US Ambassador to Kenya Kyle McCarter.

He added, "USA Marafiki will continue these and other efforts to build resilience in Kenya to best support our Kenyan friends on their path to self-reliance.”