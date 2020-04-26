Covid-19: Twelve more test positive...

Kenya reports 12 new Covid-19 cases in 24 hours
Kenya has confirmed 12 new cases of coronavirus in the last 24 hours, bringing total number of those who have tested positive to 355, according Health Chief Administrative Secretary Rashid Aman. Recoveries have also passed 100-mark after eight people were discharged in last 24 hours, bringing total number to 106.
"Today, we acknowledge positive steps we have made towards the management of Covid-19 patients. I am delighted to announce that today, we have surpassed the 100-mark for recovery of patients. In the last 24 hours, we have discharged eight patients from our hospitals. This brings to 106 the total number of our recoveries," said Dr Aman on Sunday.
He said that the number of recoveries had steadily increased while fatalities had stagnated.
"In the last one week, the number of those who have died from Covid -19 have remained at 14. Within the same period, we have discharged 39 persons. This is an indication of the dedication of our healthcare workers," he added.
He said that the governmnet appreciates the critical role of healthcare workers in the fight against the virus. He also acknowledged Absa Bank Kenya, PLC and Minet Kenya Insurance for providing psychological support care to health workers and those in quarantine facilities, isolation centres and their families.
He urged counties to strengthen their multi-sectoral structures to enable them respond to the coronavirus pandemic saying that communities should regularly be sensitised on infection prevention and control measures for Covid-19, including the role of nutrition in boosting the body’s immune system and speeding recovery from illnesses.
Having marked World Malaria Day on Saturday, the CAS urged Kenyans to protect themselves from the disease
"We would like to remind all of you that mosquitoes are not under quarantine or lockdown; they are still spreading malaria, we need to protect ourselves from mosquitos and to be on constant lookout for malaria symptoms such as fever, headache, joint pains, nausea and vomiting, which coincidentally, are also symptoms for Covid-19 disease. If you experience these symptoms, you need to visit your nearest health facility," he said.