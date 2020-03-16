By NATION REPORTER

The government reported three suspected cases of the coronavirus in its update on Monday, saying a total of 20 people were being monitored.

Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna told a media briefing that of these 20, three were the confirmed cases of the Covid-19 and three suspected cases.

Of the confirmed cases, he said, "We wish to state that they are all stable."

Col. (Rtd) Oguna said 14 people were under quarantine and that test results on the 17 people will be released soon.

President Uhuru announced confirmation of two more cases of the virus on Sunday as well as bold steps to protect the rest of the public.

The country's first patient is a 27 year-old Kenyan who travelled from the US via London.

Health Cabinet Secretary Mutahi Kagwe said on Mach 13 that although she was stable, she would not be released from Kenyatta National Hospital's Infectious Disease Unit until confirmed negative.

PREPAREDNESS

Meanwhile, following President Kenyatta's directive for the closure of all learning institutions, many have already complied by asking parents to pick up their children and suspending learning.

Counties have also taken various steps to minimise chances of transmission of the virus, with some suspending sittings and meetings outside their precincts.

In Murang'a, the assembly has asked five MCAs who recently travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to self-quarantine.

"The UAE happens to be one of the countries with high prevalence rates of the disease," Speaker Nduati Kariuki said in notice to all ward representatives on Monday.

In Mandera County, Governor Ali Roba has halted transportation and sale of miraa, noting a high risk of transmission of the virus given the manner in which the commodity is handled.

COURT CASE

In addition, the Law Society of Kenya (LSK) wants the case it filed on Kenya's coronavirus preparedness fast-tracked and heard on priority basis.

The society told the High Court that without the plan, the health of the whole population will continue to be at risk and the case will be rendered useless.

Twice the court has urged the government to table the detailed report with the said plan and faulted it for failing to comply fully with its directive.