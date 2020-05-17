Covid-19: Kenya cases rise to 887...

By JOEL ODIDI

The number of coronavirus cases in Kenya has risen to 887 after 57 people tested positive in the last 24 hours.

The cases are 23 females and 34 males all aged between two and 61 years old.

In a statement released by the Ministry of Health on Sunday afternoon, Government Spokesperson Cyrus Oguna said that of the new cases, 35 were reported in Mombasa, Nairobi had 17, Kajiado (3), while Kwale and Kitui has one case each.

The new cases were discovered after the ministry conducted tests on 2198 samples. Cumulatively, the country has so far tested 43, 712 samples.

In the statement, Col Rtd Oguna said of the 35 cases in Mombasa, Mvita had 22, Likoni (four) While Changamwe and Nyali had three cases each. Kisauni has two cases while Jomvu had one.

In Nairobi, Kibra had nine cases, a mandatory a quarantine centre in the city had two, Eastleigh (2), while Aga Khan Hospital, Kamulu, Dandora and Pangani had one case each.

He said another 12 Tanzanian truck drivers tested positive for the virus.

On a positive note, the government said 12 people were discharged from hospital, bringing the total number of those who have recovered from the virus to 313.