Kenya has agreed to host a regional disease research centre following requests by the African Union and the World Health Organization (WHO).

The Cabinet announced this on Thursday, noting the centre will position Kenya as a regional and continental hub in medical research and disease control.

It will also give the country a head start in combating medical issues such as the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its support for establishment of the centre, the Chinese government has offered to put up a 21-storey office building at an estimated cost of Sh8.3 billion.

Once complete, it will provide job opportunities for Kenyans in the technical, administrative and support functions.

MISINFORMATION

Regarding the Covid-19 disease, the Cabinet issued a warning to people spreading fake news, saying they will be dealt with in accordance with established laws.

The Cabinet meeting held at State House, Nairobi, and chaired by President Uhuru Kenyatta, directed law enforcement agencies to pursue and arrest individuals spreading false information on the disease.

It acknowledged the critical role the media plays in relaying proper information and thanked the Kenyan media for their leading role in awareness creation on the global pandemic.

According to Reuters news agency, nearly 9,000 people have died across the globe and about 219,000 have contracted the disease.

Further, the Cabinet thanked media houses led by the national broadcaster, Kenya Broadcasting Corporation (KBC), whose platforms are being used to air educational programmes for school children.

EXPLOITATION

As part of concerted efforts to protect Kenyans from exploitation by wayward traders, the Cabinet directed security and consumer protection agencies to intensify the crackdown on businesses taking advantage that are hoarding commodities and unfairly hiking prices.

It also asked the multi-agency team on contraband goods to release 400,000 litres of ethanol held as exhibits to manufacturers for use in manufacturing hand sanitisers to curb the shortage.

The Cabinet meeting also received and discussed a report from the National Treasury on the pandemic's projected impact on the economy and resolved to align budgetary allocations and other fiscal considerations accordingly.

On pending bills, the Cabinet was briefed on the status of outstanding payments in the Prisons Department and the National Youth Service (NYS).

It resolved to set up a special Sh14 billion fund to pay genuine suppliers.

FOOD RESERVES

The meeting also discussed reforms at National Cereals and Produce Board (NCPB) and the Strategic Food Reserve Trust Fund.

It directed Treasury Cabinet Secretary Ukur Yatani to wind up the fund within 6 months in accordance with section 24(9) of Public Finance Management Act, 2012 and regulation 209 of the Public Finance Management (National Government) Regulations, 2015.

The Cabinet also directed Mr Yatani and Agriculture CS Peter Munya to establish a national food reserve system which will procure receipts through competitive commercial processes.

The Warehouse Receipt System will be used to prevent market distortions.

Mr Munya was also directed to prepare legislative reforms for the NCPB to establish the National Food Reserve and NCPB Trading divisions.

In addition, the Cabinet directed the Cabinet Secretaries for Agriculture and Treasury to take administrative steps to cause NCPB to cede at least 5 million bags or 25 per cent of the current NCPB stock holding through commercial lease so as to spur growth of private sector roles and operations of the Warehouse Receipt System.

AVIATION

The Cabinet was also briefed on Wildlife Policy reforms and the ongoing restructuring of the civil aviation sector.