Mutyambai warns govt officials as he issues VIP road clearance list
Wednesday May 29 2019
Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has issued a directive on road clearance for 'Very Important Persons', leaving out parties including the Chief Justice, governors and senators.
In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Mutyambai noted the need to streamline traffic flow in major cities.
Traffic police usually stop vehicles well in advance to make way for VIPs' convoys, leaving the public waiting for considerable periods of time for clearance.
Those with privileges are as follows:
CATEGORY 1
The President
The Deputy President
The First Lady
Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries
Interior Principal Secretary
CATEGORY 2
The Chief of Defence Forces
The Service Commanders of Defence Forces
The Inspector-General of the National Police Service
The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service
The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service
CATEGORY 3
The National Assembly Speaker
The Senate Speaker
CATEGORY 4
Retired Presidents
Retired Prime Minister
CATEGORY 5
Ambulances
Fire Brigade
WARNING
Mr Mutyambai said "any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases".
The IG added, "All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow".
He warned that the drivers of government vehicles who are found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.