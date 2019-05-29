Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has issued a directive on road clearance for 'Very Important Persons', leaving out parties including the Chief Justice, governors and senators.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Mutyambai noted the need to streamline traffic flow in major cities.

Traffic police usually stop vehicles well in advance to make way for VIPs' convoys, leaving the public waiting for considerable periods of time for clearance.

Those with privileges are as follows:

CATEGORY 1

The President

The Deputy President

The First Lady

Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries

Interior Principal Secretary

CATEGORY 2

The Chief of Defence Forces

The Service Commanders of Defence Forces

The Inspector-General of the National Police Service

The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service

The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service

CATEGORY 3

The National Assembly Speaker

The Senate Speaker

CATEGORY 4

Retired Presidents

Retired Prime Minister

CATEGORY 5

Ambulances

Fire Brigade

WARNING

Mr Mutyambai said "any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases".

The IG added, "All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow".