Mutyambai warns govt officials as he issues VIP road clearance list
Mutyambai warns govt officials as he issues VIP road clearance list

Wednesday May 29 2019

IG Hilary Mutyambai 

Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai during an inspection tour at the National Police Service Airwing at Wilson Airport in Nairobi on May 2, 2019. PHOTO | KANYIRI WAHITO | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • In a statement on Wednesday night, Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai noted the need to streamline traffic flow in major cities.
  • Mr Mutyambai said "any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases".
  • He warned that the drivers of government vehicles who are found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.
Inspector-General of Police Hilary Mutyambai has issued a directive on road clearance for 'Very Important Persons', leaving out parties including the Chief Justice, governors and senators.

In a statement on Wednesday night, Mr Mutyambai noted the need to streamline traffic flow in major cities.

Traffic police usually stop vehicles well in advance to make way for VIPs' convoys, leaving the public waiting for considerable periods of time for clearance.

Those with privileges are as follows:

CATEGORY 1

  • The President

  • The Deputy President

  • The First Lady

  • Defence, Interior and Foreign Affairs Cabinet Secretaries

  • Interior Principal Secretary

CATEGORY 2

  • The Chief of Defence Forces

  • The Service Commanders of Defence Forces

  • The Inspector-General of the National Police Service

  • The Deputy Inspector-General of the Kenya Police Service

  • The Deputy Inspector-General of the Administration Police Service 

CATEGORY 3

  • The National Assembly Speaker

  • The Senate Speaker

CATEGORY 4

  • Retired Presidents

  • Retired Prime Minister

CATEGORY 5

  • Ambulances

  • Fire Brigade

WARNING

Mr Mutyambai said "any other vehicles will require authority by officers in charge of traffic in respective regions on special cases".

The IG added, "All other vehicles including government registered (GK) vehicles are expected to follow the normal traffic flow".

He warned that the drivers of government vehicles who are found flouting the rules will be arrested and charged.