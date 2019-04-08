By AGGREY MUTAMBO

A Kenyan student in India will serve life in jail after a local court found him guilty of rape.

In a case that could signal India’s response to sex pests, Mr Eric Mulinge Nthuli, 26, will serve as an example in Indian jails, after a court convicted him of raping a fellow Kenyan.

The court in Mahila, in the Southern state of Tamil Nadu was told that Mr Nthuli took advantage of an invitation for dinner by his compatriot, aged 22, and raped her in 2016.

Indian newspaper, The Hindu, said the Kenyan man was pursuing a Masters in Business Administration at a private college.

After he raped his colleague, the woman reported the incident to the Ammapettai All Women Police Station in the area.

The Hindu reports that, the court sentenced him to six-and-a-half years of imprisonment under sections 342,352, 506 part 1, and Tamil Nadu Prohibition of Women Harassment Act and life imprisonment under Section 376.

The sentences are to be served concurrently.

The court fined him Sh25,323 (Rupees 17,500).