alexa Kenyan students in Wuhan, China, to get Sh1.3m upkeep - Daily Nation
  1. Home
  2. News

Kenyan students in Wuhan, China, to get Sh1.3m upkeep

Thursday February 20 2020

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna holds a press briefing.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna holds a press briefing. He has announced that students in Wuhan will receive funding for upkeep. PHOTO | FILE | NATION MEDIA GROUP 

In Summary

  • Government says two of the Kenyans in the Chinese city are expectant and are receiving medical services.
Advertisement
 
ELIZABETH MERAB
By ELIZABETH MERAB
More by this Author

The government will disburse Sh1.3 million that will go towards upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus epidemic.

In addition, Sh500,000 worth of provisions from the Chinese government is also being processed.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans living in the country after a coronavirus lockdown left students confined to their residences and unable to procure groceries.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna says 100 Kenyans are currently living in the Chinese city, with 91 of these being students while 9 are artistes.

"We are aware there are two expectant Kenyans ... they've been receiving medical services. They have the necessary support and are in good health," Col (rtd) Oguna said in a briefing on Thursday.

The nine other Kenyans are said to be acrobats.

Also Read

Advertisement

All transport, including trains, flights and public means have been cancelled by Chinese authorities to prevent spread of the viral disease.

As at Thursday, China's National Health Commission reported the death toll had jumped to 2,118 after 114 new deaths were reported.

More than 74,500 people have now been infected nationwide by the virus, which first emerged in December.