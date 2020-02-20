By ELIZABETH MERAB

More by this Author

The government will disburse Sh1.3 million that will go towards upkeep of Kenyan students in Wuhan, the Chinese city that is the epicentre of the COVID-19 virus epidemic.

In addition, Sh500,000 worth of provisions from the Chinese government is also being processed.

The move follows anxious appeals from Kenyans living in the country after a coronavirus lockdown left students confined to their residences and unable to procure groceries.

Government Spokesman Cyrus Oguna says 100 Kenyans are currently living in the Chinese city, with 91 of these being students while 9 are artistes.

"We are aware there are two expectant Kenyans ... they've been receiving medical services. They have the necessary support and are in good health," Col (rtd) Oguna said in a briefing on Thursday.

The nine other Kenyans are said to be acrobats.

Advertisement

All transport, including trains, flights and public means have been cancelled by Chinese authorities to prevent spread of the viral disease.

As at Thursday, China's National Health Commission reported the death toll had jumped to 2,118 after 114 new deaths were reported.