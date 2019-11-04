Kenyan wins award for solutions to daily woes

By MAGDALENE WANJA

A Kenyan writer and motivational speaker has bagged a prize from an intercontinental organisation for offering solutions to everyday problems.

Dr Mohamed Bahadair, a Mombasa-born PhD holder in management, bagged this year’s Best Personal Brand Award from the Middle East, North Africa and Asia Award Organisation (Menaa).

He received his award, which does not come with monetary benefits, on Wednesday evening.

Menaa said the award was due to Dr Bahadair’s efforts in providing practical solutions to everyday problems that affect people.

The organisers noted that his visionary and innovative ways of making a difference in the world made him stand out.

BOOKS

Contacted by the Nation, Dr Bahadair said: “I didn’t expect it. What I was trying to do is be effective, but I didn’t know I would be recognised. Neither did I know about such an award. I thought it was a lie and had to send someone in Oman to confirm,” he said.

He dedicated the award to his family for supporting his dreams.

Dr Bahadair has written five books: The Hidden Self, The Point of Deflection, A Household of Bliss, Mirror Reflection, and Sparkling Hope.