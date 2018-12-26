Kenyans celebrates Christmas amid tight security

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama hosted hundreds of his constituents at his home for Christmas.

Kenyans on Tuesday thronged various holiday destinations to celebrate Christmas, as police announced tight security measures.

Revellers flocked Mombasa to celebrate Christmas as security agencies remained vigilant.

Churches, shopping malls, public beaches and government installations remained under tight security, with more police officers in uniform and civilian clothes manning the critical facilities.

Business was booming at public beaches as hawkers made a kill selling swimming costumes and inflatable tubes.

Families having fun at Poa Place in Eldoret town, Uasin Gishu County on Christmas Day, December 25, 2018. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Bombolulu, Bamburi and Majaoni areas Mnazi drinking dens were full as revelers enjoyed traditional brew.

Similarly, several entertainment joints in Mombasa especially in Bamburi-Mtambo area were packed with revellers who were on a party mood.

The holidaymakers also thronged the Mama Ngina Drive where county government had organised an event which was graced by Tanzanian singer Diamon Platnumz and his Wasafi team of musicians.

Kenyans on holiday at the Jomo Kenyatta public beach at the Coast on December 24, 2018. PHOTO | LABAN WALLOGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Tana River, Christmas celebrations were low key as people travelled out of the county.

Some hotels counted losses while others remained closed.

"We had expected people to turn up today but unfortunately they have not, we will have to either give away food or throw away. It is a great loss," said Frankline Wambua, a hotel manager.

While the hotels suffered losses, bars and pub ownera reaped big as their premises were packed with revellers.

Children having fun at the Jomo Kenyatta Sports Ground in Kisumu on December 24, 2018 ahead of Christmas celebrations. PHOTO | ONDARI OGEGA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Hola City Bar and Restaurant ran out of drinks leaving clients to scout for other joints.

Other pubs like Friends Motel and Tana Breeze also saw a huge turn up of clients, that they ran out of sitting spaces.

In Nakuru Nyandarua, Narok and Laikipia counties people thronged various entertainment places and churches to celebrate Christmas.

Many residents in Nakuru town went to various entertainment joints to enjoy the themselves and others gathered in churches for prayers.

The African Cultural Choir singing at the Galleria, Nairobi on December 23, 2018. The choir entertained their audience with a variety of Christmas carols. PHOTO | ANTHONY NJAGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Security was tight around the county as police officers patrolled the areas to deter criminal activities.

Most streets in the town centre remained deserted.

In churches messages of peace, love and unity dominated sermons as church leaders urged residents to take advantage of the handshake between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta to co-exist harmoniously.

At Christ the King Catholic Church in Nakuru, the congregation was asked to share with the less privileged during the festive season. The service was led by Bishop Maurice Muhatia Makumba.

Deputy President William Ruto’s wife Rachel (2nd right) during distribution food to residents of Turbo Constituency in Uasin Gishu County at her home in Sugoi on December 24, 2018. PHOTO | JARED NYATAYA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama hosted hundreds of his constituents at his home for Christmas.

The lawmaker used the forum to defend Interior Cabinet Secretary Dr Fred Matiang’i over his stand on procurement of police uniforms.

“I laud the CS for stopping some cartels which wanted to influence government tenders to import police uniforms," said Mr Arama.

The MP who was accompanied by a host of other Kisii leaders endorsed Dr Matiang’i for the presidential seat in the 2022 election.

Nakuru Town West MP Samuel Arama (right) serves his constituents with food at his home in London Estate on December 25, 2018 when he hosted them for Christmas Day. PHOTO | AYUB MUIYURO | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Six babies were born on Christmas Eve at the recently opened 'Margaret Kenyatta Mother Baby Wing' at the Nakuru Level Five Hospital among them three boys and three girls.

Nurse-in-charge Jackline Kiguru said all the deliveries were without complications.

A family riding a boat at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on December 25, 2018. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Naivasha, dozens of holidaymakers, including international tourists, flooded resorts, hotels and beaches including the Great Rift Valley Lodge, newly established Lake Naivasha Resort and the Enashipai Resort and Spa among others to celebrate Christmas.

The General Manager of Great Rift Valley Lodge and Golf Resort, Gregory Wabuge, said business was good, compared to last year when the country was rocked in election uncertainties.

“We are recording booming business. We appreciate the spirit of handshake between opposition leader Raila Odinga and President Uhuru Kenyatta,”said Mr Wabuge.

A family enjoys a boat ride in Lake Naivasha on Christmas day. PHOTO | MACHARIA MWANGI | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Enashipai Resort and Spa Marketing Director Wanjeri Mahiti said they had also recorded good business on Christmas Day.

The downgrading of Naivasha town’s status made it lose its competitive edge but things look good according to stakeholders after the local government intervened and revived interest to rejuvenate the industry, as several of its facilities were named some of the best ‘getaways’.

In Narok, the Maasai Mara Game Reserve was teeming with local and foreign tourists. They packed lodges and tented camps.

Nairobians thronged Uhuru Park on Christmas day on December 25, 2018 to celebrate with their families and loved ones. They were treated to various forms of entertainment. PHOTO | JEFF ANGOTE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Nyandarua hundreds of worshippers flocked various churches for fellowship, with most expressing optimism about the coming year.

As some families were celebrating the holiday in their own way, food traders opened their stalls in anticipation of increased sales.