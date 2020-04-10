Kenyans, especially those in Guangdong, have been hit hard and live in constant fear because of the the ill-treatment they are facing yet they have not committed any crime.

Many Kenyans living in China have been kicked out of their houses and now live on the streets, depending on well-wishers for food and other basic requirements.

By HELLEN SHIKANDA

Kenyans in China are asking the government to assist them return home after a surge in racial discrimination against Africans in the aftermath of the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese police are reportedly evicting them forcibly and taking away their legal documents.

"The first thing they ask for are the documentations. Some police allow you to keep the passport, but others just take it," said a Kenyan woman in China whose identity we have concealed.

The situation in the country is so bad that posters have been put in malls and restaurants asking Africans to stay away.

"I am frustrated and angry because of what we are going through. It is sad that the government is quiet about this. I live in fear waiting for the knock that could send me to the streets," said the woman.

"I can barely step out to get even the most basic things. I cannot dare because I will be exposing myself to forceful eviction," she adds.

The Kenyans in China have reached out to Kenyan embassy officials for help but their pleas have been ignored.

They are now asking the Kenyan government to help in facilitating their return home to avoid the discrimination by Chinese nationals.