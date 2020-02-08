Daniel Moi's body lies in state as Kenyans pay respects
Saturday February 8 2020
Kenyans thronged Parliament Buildings Saturday to pay their respects as the body of former president Daniel Moi lay in state.
President Uhuru Kenyatta and leaders from different political divide were at Parliament Buildings Saturday midmorning to view the remains of the former leader.
Moi's body was transported early Saturday morning from Lee Funeral Home to Parliament for for public viewing.
Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said Kenyans will have three days from Saturday to Monday to view the body.