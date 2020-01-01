Party and prayer: Kenyans usher in the New Year
Wednesday January 1 2020
Kenyans across the country came together to usher in the New Year in style.
A celebratory wave swept the country, with many flocking to bars, venues and churches to welcome 2020.
In Nairobi, Uhuru Park attracted small crowds in the afternoon as residents took their families for a day out ahead of the festivities.
In the evening, the capital came alive with fireworks displays, packed nightspots and a crowded central business district (CBD).
In Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Samburu counties, residents were spoilt for choice as they celebrated the New Year.
Nakuru had at least five major extravaganzas planned by various organisations.
Thousands of revellers flocked to the ASK Showground in Nakuru town to attend the Pamoja Concert headlined by gospel artiste Emmy Kosgei.
Other musicians who performed were Guardian Angel, Rose Muhando, Solomon Mkubwa, Praise Makena, Everlyne Wanjiru and Shiro Wa GP.
Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his deputy Dr Eric Korir led thousands of residents in ushering the New Year at the Pamoja Concert.
"God is great. We thank God we have made it," said Governor Kinyanjui shortly after midnight, amid ululations from the public.
Other extravaganzas were held at the Afraha Stadium, Rift Valley Sports Club and other venues as residents. A number of artistes drawn mainly from Kenya and Tanzania graced the events.
"Happy New Year. I am glad to cross over. 2019 was tough, " shouted a reveller at Nakuru's Sebs bar which remained busy throughout the night.
While a number of residents chose to celebrate the New Year painting the town red, others spent the evening in their homes and at places of worship.
For instance, at the Prophet David Owuor's Repentance and Holiness Kings Outreach Nakuru Main Altar church, hundreds of worshippers were singing and praying into the new year.
Places of worship in formal and informal settlements across the country were packed to capacity amid tight security.
In Kakamega, residents ushered in the new year with their families and friends at home, in churches and at crusades.
Reports by Eric Matara, Mercy Koskei, Waikwa Maina, John Njoroge, George Sayagie, Geoffrey Ondieki, Steve Njuguna and Lynette Mukami.