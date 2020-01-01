By NATION TEAM

Kenyans across the country came together to usher in the New Year in style.

A celebratory wave swept the country, with many flocking to bars, venues and churches to welcome 2020.

In Nairobi, Uhuru Park attracted small crowds in the afternoon as residents took their families for a day out ahead of the festivities.

A young girl enjoys the Merry-go-round at Uhuru Park in Nairobi on December 31, 2019 ahead of the new year. Low turnout in the park was recorded. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In the evening, the capital came alive with fireworks displays, packed nightspots and a crowded central business district (CBD).

Fireworks display at the Two Rivers Mall to usher in the new year. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Fireworks light up the sky in celebration of the New Year at UAP Towers in Upper Hill, Nairobi on January 1, 2020. PHOTO | SILA KIPLAGAT | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Nakuru, Narok, Nyandarua, Laikipia and Samburu counties, residents were spoilt for choice as they celebrated the New Year.

Nakuru had at least five major extravaganzas planned by various organisations.

Thousands of revellers flocked to the ASK Showground in Nakuru town to attend the Pamoja Concert headlined by gospel artiste Emmy Kosgei.

Other musicians who performed were Guardian Angel, Rose Muhando, Solomon Mkubwa, Praise Makena, Everlyne Wanjiru and Shiro Wa GP.

Nakuru Governor Lee Kinyanjui and his deputy Dr Eric Korir led thousands of residents in ushering the New Year at the Pamoja Concert.

"God is great. We thank God we have made it," said Governor Kinyanjui shortly after midnight, amid ululations from the public.

Members of the public are entertained by gospel musician Emmy Kosgei at the Pamoja Concert at the ASK Showground in Nakuru Town on December 31, 2019. PHOTO | ERIC MATARA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Other extravaganzas were held at the Afraha Stadium, Rift Valley Sports Club and other venues as residents. A number of artistes drawn mainly from Kenya and Tanzania graced the events.

"Happy New Year. I am glad to cross over. 2019 was tough, " shouted a reveller at Nakuru's Sebs bar which remained busy throughout the night.

Boda boda operators in Elburgon celebrate after ushering in the New Year on January 1, 2020. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

While a number of residents chose to celebrate the New Year painting the town red, others spent the evening in their homes and at places of worship.

For instance, at the Prophet David Owuor's Repentance and Holiness Kings Outreach Nakuru Main Altar church, hundreds of worshippers were singing and praying into the new year.

Places of worship in formal and informal settlements across the country were packed to capacity amid tight security.

Worshippers at Talent's Revival Church in Elburgon celebrate on January 1, 2020. PHOTO | JOHN NJOROGE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

In Kakamega, residents ushered in the new year with their families and friends at home, in churches and at crusades.

A man caries chicken home in Kakamega town on December 31, 2019 for the family to usher in 2020 (left). Later that night, residents of Kakamega at a crusade at Bukhungu stadium (right). PHOTOS | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Residents of Kakamega usher in the New Year at a crusade at Bukhungu Stadium. PHOTO | ISAAC WALE | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Revellers enjoy themselves as they prepare to usher in 2020 at Bantu Africa Resort in Nyeri County. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Fireworks in Nyeri Town to usher in 2020. PHOTO | NICHOLAS KOMU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

Worshipers attended a New Year service at Ol Kalou Trinity United Methodist Church led by Bishop Josam Kariuki (left). Peace, unity, family morals, BBI and the fight against corruption dominated messages by Nyandarua Clergy. PHOTO | WAIKWA MAINA | NATION MEDIA GROUP