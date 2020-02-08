alexa Moi's arrives at Parliament Buildings for public viewing - Daily Nation
Moi's arrives at Parliament Buildings for public viewing

Saturday February 8 2020

  • The body left the funeral home after 7am with the casket draped in the national flag.

The body of former president Daniel Moi left Lee Funeral Home Saturday morning for Parliament Buildings.

Kenyans of all walks of life will have three days from Saturday to Monday to view the body, which will be lying in state at Parliament Buildings.

Head of Public Service Joseph Kinyua said President Uhuru Kenyatta will be the first to view the body on Saturday at 10.15 am.

The body of the former president will be lying
The body of the former president will be lying in state at Parliament Buildings for three days. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The funeral procession snaked through Valley Road to Kenyatta Avenue and on to Parliament Road after which a military parade will be mounted in his honour.

the casket draped in the national flag. PHOTO | DIANA NGILA | NATION MEDIA GROUP

The government declared Tuesday, February 11 a public holiday for citizens to attend Moi's funeral service at Nyayo Stadium.

Moi, who died on Tuesday aged 95, will be buried at his Kabarak home in Nakuru County on Wednesday, February 12.

The body of former president Daniel Moi arrives
The body of former president Daniel Moi arrives at Parliament Buildings for public viewing. PHOTO | FRANCIS NDERITU | NATION MEDIA GROUP